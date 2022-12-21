Freezing Temps, Fog, Drizzle Could Cause Risky Road Conditions

Freezing fog was a big concern for drivers on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are in the 20s so as the fog and drizzle set in, it can freeze on contact. Black ice can develop and lead to slick spots. Wednesday will be chilly once again with highs in the 30s and 40s. Tonight the Siberian blast begins! Temperatures will drop from the 30s to the single digits.

Wind chills Thursday will be 5 to 20 degrees below zero. We will also track a wintry mix that will transition to all snow. The snow totals still look light. Folks traveling from Tulsa north will see the worst conditions. Slick spots are possible with blowing snow limiting visibility at times.

Pipe-bursting temperatures until Midday on Christmas.