Manhattan’s luxury market kept busy this Christmas, with two pre-war homes each asking $25 million claiming top billing. Buyers signed 26 contracts last week, marking the second-busiest Christmas week in the last decade behind last year’s boom of 42, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report on residences asking $4 million or more. The peak in activity came as the average discount from last asking price was 20 percent, which report author Donna Olshan said was a bellwether for sellers looking to move units.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO