therealdeal.com
RiseBoro’s passive house retrofits save landlord a bundle
Two years after a landmark retrofitting project, landlords and tenants alike are saving a bundle at a series of Brooklyn properties. Nine buildings are seeing “transformational” savings, RiseBoro Community Partnership executive Ryan Cassidy told Fast Company. The century-old buildings were updated with white facades that provide a refreshed look and energy efficiency design.
therealdeal.com
Tight Christmas: Park Slope townhouses lead Brooklyn’s contract chill
‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the market, only a few Brooklyn buyers were stirring for luxury homes to target. Just nine homes asking $2 million or more went into contract last week, according to Compass, down from 12 homes that went into contract the previous week and 19 homes the week before that.
therealdeal.com
Jersey City approves 400-unit Journal Square tower
Another project is headed for Jersey City’s Journal Square after securing approval before the new year to join the hot spot for developers. Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a vertical expansion plan for 80 Journal Square, JerseyDigs reported. The move sets the stage for the one-story retail property to rise 28 stories high, adding residential and commercial space.
therealdeal.com
Manhattan’s luxury contracts hit Christmas week peak
Manhattan’s luxury market kept busy this Christmas, with two pre-war homes each asking $25 million claiming top billing. Buyers signed 26 contracts last week, marking the second-busiest Christmas week in the last decade behind last year’s boom of 42, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report on residences asking $4 million or more. The peak in activity came as the average discount from last asking price was 20 percent, which report author Donna Olshan said was a bellwether for sellers looking to move units.
therealdeal.com
Domain’s Greenpoint residents withhold rent over gas, heat issues
Domain Companies is contending with gas and heat issues at its luxury multifamily building in Greenpoint, where some residents are withholding rent after leaks. Eighty-seven residents of the 210-unit building at 1133 Manhattan Avenue have withheld rent in recent weeks, Gothamist reported. Dissatisfied tenants are exploring legal options for securing rent cuts and concessions from Domain after management told residents in October it was not ready to offer concessions until it understood the scope of the problems.
therealdeal.com
Programs tackle housing crisis for New York college students
The lack of affordable and available housing affects a frequently overlooked cohort: college students. But two pilot programs primarily funded by the nonprofit housing group Trinity Church Wall Street — one in collaboration with the Borough of Manhattan Community College — are providing housing to up to 76 students in New York City for up to three years, the New York Times reported.
A Few Homeless New Yorkers Are Moving From Subways and Public Areas To Safe Havens
As Adams ends his first year in office with yet another proposal to remove homeless New Yorkers from trains and public areas, his early vows to open new "low-barrier" shelters come into closer perspective.
