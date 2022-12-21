Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
QB Deshaun Watson Says Browns Must Finish Season Strong, Show They Have Something to Prove
Quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media after the game, making it a point that the Cleveland Browns need to finish the season strong despite the playoffs being out of reach. When asked what the mindset has to be in the final two games against the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots QB Mac Jones Drawing Criticism; NFL CB: ‘Dirty AF’
FOXBORO — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones remains under fire for his controversial slide-block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in the team’s Week 16 loss at Gillette Stadium. Not only has he been the subject of criticism from fans and media alike, he is also a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders vs. 49ers: San Francisco Rolls Past Washington 37-20
The Washington Commanders face the San Francisco 49ers in a big game toward the playoff picture in the NFC. Following their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants, the Commanders have a 35 percent chance of making the playoffs. Currently, the Commanders hold the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Sign Rocket-Fast Receiver Melton, Place Lowry on IR
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers placed defensive tackle Dean Lowry on injured reserve with a calf injury on Tuesday and signed rookie receiver Bo Melton off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. Lowry, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, has been a staple of Green Bay’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Was Derwin James Ejection for Hit on Ashton Dulin Legit?
The Indianapolis Colts fell to the LA Chargers on Monday Night Football 20-3, and one of the talking points following the game was the ejection of Chargers safety Derwin James. In college football, there isn't much doubt; they have much stricter rules about "targeting" and using the crown of the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Looking to Sign Extension For DT Daron Payne?
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne picked a good year to have a good year. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Payne was all but certain to sing his swan song with the Commanders, and that was evidenced in the draft earlier this spring when the team selected fellow Alabama alum Phidarian Mathis in the second round.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ohio State Takes a Few Losses in Recruiting Prior to Matchup with UGA
After early signing day has come and gone and teams roster's for the 2023 season have become more and more clear, Ohio State fans seem to feel as though the Buckeyes recruiting class for this season may have left a lot on the table. Though Ryan Day and company were...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos GM George Paton Says Russell Wilson is ‘Fixable’
As an organization, the Denver Broncos are reeling. After losing a nationally televised game on Christmas Day 51-14 and dropping to 4-11 on the season, the Broncos became just the second NFL team over the past four decades to fire a head coach before his first year was even over.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean Payton: Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Top Hire as Broncos Coach
FRISCO - About as much as anybody. Troy Aikman has down the pulse of the NFL. And he knows who he would hire if he was the person in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, the legendary Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys QB now the color commentator on “Monday Night Football,” has revealed the view that the Broncos should make a play for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be head coach at Bethune-Cookman
Ed Reed, a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl selection with the Baltimore Ravens, has agreed to become the next head football coach at Bethune-Cookman, the university announced Tuesday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kevin Wilson Meets With Media, Talks Georgia’s Defense
Georgia's defense has been historically good for the past two seasons. Despite losing five starters to the NFL Draft, they reloaded and have been just as good this season. They elevate in the biggest games and are well-coached. The staff put together a sound philosophy against LSU, keeping everything in front and forcing them to go on long drives.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch The Miami Heat Wednesday Against Los Angeles Lakers, Injury Report, Lineups, Etc
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Lakers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. Miami swept the series the season prior and has currently won three of the last four overall against LAL. The Heat are 30-38 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 10-24 in road games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Indiana Pacers Friday Night
After getting their first winning record of the season a few days ago, the Miami Heat are back under .500 following a loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Heat finally got their starting five all in the lineup Friday night but it was not enough to combat Indiana. “We have...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Sign Former Starting LB, Place Marcus Allen on IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at linebacker following the injury to Marcus Allen. The team announced they have signed Tae Crowder off the New York Giants practice squad while also placing Allen on Injured Reserve. Crowder was the Giants' seventh-round pick out of Georgia in 2020....
Michigan State football extends first offer to 2026 WR William Jones-Terrell
Michigan State football has not been shy about getting in at the ground floor with some recruits. That was the case this week, when they became the first team to offer 2026 wide receiver William Jones-Terrell. Jones-Terrell is a 5’11, 182-pound wide receiver out of River Rouge, Michigan and, as...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Luke Kennard contributes to epic NBA comeback
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Clippers faced a daunting 126-112 deficit on the road against the Detroit Pistons with three minutes to play. By the time Duke basketball alum Luke Kennard reentered the game with 2:08 remaining, his Clippers had begun cutting into the lead but trailed by 10 at 127-117.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills RB James Cook: Should Rookie Play Even Bigger Role?
The Buffalo Bills clinched their third straight division title against the Chicago Bears. with the 35-13 win on the road featuring a performance from rookie running back James Cook that has felt like a long time coming. Yes, he's just a rookie. So maybe it just felt like a "long...
Comments / 0