Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Sign Rocket-Fast Receiver Melton, Place Lowry on IR
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers placed defensive tackle Dean Lowry on injured reserve with a calf injury on Tuesday and signed rookie receiver Bo Melton off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. Lowry, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, has been a staple of Green Bay’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Archie Manning Speaks Out on Mike Leach’s College Football Hall of Fame Status
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach unexpectedly passed away at 61 years old earlier this month, and a lot has been done to honor his legacy as the college football world continues to remember a legend who will truly live on forever. One of the biggest conversations since Leach's death...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots QB Mac Jones Drawing Criticism; NFL CB: ‘Dirty AF’
FOXBORO — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones remains under fire for his controversial slide-block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in the team’s Week 16 loss at Gillette Stadium. Not only has he been the subject of criticism from fans and media alike, he is also a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean Payton: Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Top Hire as Broncos Coach
FRISCO - About as much as anybody. Troy Aikman has down the pulse of the NFL. And he knows who he would hire if he was the person in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, the legendary Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys QB now the color commentator on “Monday Night Football,” has revealed the view that the Broncos should make a play for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos GM George Paton Says Russell Wilson is ‘Fixable’
As an organization, the Denver Broncos are reeling. After losing a nationally televised game on Christmas Day 51-14 and dropping to 4-11 on the season, the Broncos became just the second NFL team over the past four decades to fire a head coach before his first year was even over.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts’ Jim Irsay Regrets Giving Frank Reich Contract Extension
When the Colts fired Frank Reich in November, many observers were confused as to why the team made the decision at midseason—especially because the team just gave Reich a contract extension through 2026 just last year. Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay gave Reich and general manager Chris Ballard extensions before...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Was Derwin James Ejection for Hit on Ashton Dulin Legit?
The Indianapolis Colts fell to the LA Chargers on Monday Night Football 20-3, and one of the talking points following the game was the ejection of Chargers safety Derwin James. In college football, there isn't much doubt; they have much stricter rules about "targeting" and using the crown of the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Russell Wilson’s ‘Decline Cannot be Ignored’ per NFL.com
Santa saved his biggest lump of coal for the Denver Broncos this Christmas. A 51-14 loss to a Los Angeles Rams team that has been a major disappointment this year soured Broncos Country’s holiday cheer. After what could be the most embarrassing loss the Broncos have suffered in their...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jim Leonhard a Possibility as Next Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator?
If the Cleveland Browns move on from defensive coordinator Joe Woods, which seems likely, don't be surprised if Cleveland has an interest in a former player for the coaching position. Allbright works as a radio host covering the Denver Broncos, but he has some connections in NFL circles. With Leonhard...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, None Are a Solution for Colts
Jeff Saturday made one final change. It did not work. With the offense of the Indianapolis Colts continuing to sputter, Saturday made the call to bring up Nick Foles as the starting quarterback ahead of their showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. The decline of Matt Ryan has been obvious over the past couple of weeks, as the Colts have failed to push the ball down the field. Saturday thought Foles could give the offense a spark moving forward.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders vs. 49ers: San Francisco Rolls Past Washington 37-20
The Washington Commanders face the San Francisco 49ers in a big game toward the playoff picture in the NFC. Following their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants, the Commanders have a 35 percent chance of making the playoffs. Currently, the Commanders hold the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ed Reed Agrees to Become Head Football Coach at Bethune-Cookman
Bethune-Cookman released an announcement via social media that they have agreed, in principle, with the Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to become the 16th head football coach of the program. Athletic director Reggie Theus was searching for a new head coach after terminating the contract of Terry Sims....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tuesday Injury Report: Good News for the Secondary
NASHVILLE – Much of the talk in recent days has centered around which relatively healthy players the Tennessee Titans could – or should – rest during Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. After all, the contest has absolutely no bearing on the Titans’ playoff chances.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Sign Former Starting LB, Place Marcus Allen on IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at linebacker following the injury to Marcus Allen. The team announced they have signed Tae Crowder off the New York Giants practice squad while also placing Allen on Injured Reserve. Crowder was the Giants' seventh-round pick out of Georgia in 2020....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ohio State Takes a Few Losses in Recruiting Prior to Matchup with UGA
After early signing day has come and gone and teams roster's for the 2023 season have become more and more clear, Ohio State fans seem to feel as though the Buckeyes recruiting class for this season may have left a lot on the table. Though Ryan Day and company were...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Promote Linebacker Ahead of Monday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts have elevated linebacker Segun Olubi to the active roster from the practice squad in preparation for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Olubi (6'2", 220, 22 years old) signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent this offseason but...
Comments / 0