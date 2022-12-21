FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s top election official says voter registration continues to grow across the state even after the November election. In a news release, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced since November, nearly 11,100 new voters have registered. Meanwhile, more than 7,000 were removed from voter registration rolls due to death, convictions, and moves out of state, among other reasons.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO