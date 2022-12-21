Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
KY Secretary of State: Voter registration continues to grow post general election
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s top election official says voter registration continues to grow across the state even after the November election. In a news release, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced since November, nearly 11,100 new voters have registered. Meanwhile, more than 7,000 were removed from voter registration rolls due to death, convictions, and moves out of state, among other reasons.
KFVS12
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife asking people to donate Christmas trees to provide habitats for fish
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is asking people to donate their natural Christmas trees for their Christmas for the Fishes tree recycling program. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is accepting evergreen trees at more than 30 drop-off locations across the state from Dec. 26...
KFVS12
Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service. All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.
KFVS12
Missouri’s minimum wage to increase again in 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the last four years, the minimum wage in the state of Missouri has increased by $0.85 annually. And 2023 will be no different. In 2023, the minimum wage will be set at $12 per hour, up from $11.15 in 2022. Missourians voted in November...
