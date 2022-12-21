Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
9 apps to try to unlock the full potential of your new Mac
Did you unbox a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro for Christmas? As you unbox your shiny new Mac and set it up, you might be wondering what apps you should install first. Although Apple includes some great apps built into macOS, several third party options are worth checking out. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best Mac apps to help you get the most out of your new computer along with some helpful tips and tricks so you can get the most out of your new Mac.
9to5Mac
Here are some of the best features to try on your new Apple Watch
If you just unwrapped a new Apple Watch this holiday season, there are a variety of tips and tricks that can help you get the most out of your new wearable. Read on for some guidance on our favorite Apple Watch features for health, activity, customization, and more. Setting up...
9to5Mac
Everything we know about the M2 Pro and M2 Max 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro
Apple is expected to release the first revision to the 2021 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2023. Here’s everything we expect to see with the M2 Pro chip and M2 Max chip MacBook Pro notebooks so far. When are M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros coming?. Mark...
9to5Mac
How to reset AirPods and AirPods Pro and remove AirPods Apple ID
Ready to sell or hand down your AirPods? Or maybe you want to fix an issue you’re having. Read along for how to reset AirPods and AirPods Pro and the separate process to remove AirPods Apple ID. Part of the magic of Apple’s AirPods is a super seamless experience...
9to5Mac
How to pair a new or existing Apple Watch with your new iPhone [New process]
Ready to switch from your Apple Watch Series 7 to the new Series 8, Ultra, or SE? Or maybe you just need to transfer your existing Apple Watch with your new iPhone? Follow along for how to seamlessly pair a new or existing Apple Watch with iPhone without losing data – including a new process in iOS 16.
9to5Mac
Merry Christmas, Steve Jobs
December 25th has arrived, and that means it’s time for a Steve Jobs Christmas story …. Steve Jobs had a knack for steamrolling over the road blocks and getting practical results. Regis McKenna is a tech veteran who helped Jobs put together the Apple I marketing campaign in 1976. McKenna briefly reclaimed the role of helping Jobs with publicity in 2010 when antenna-gate followed the iPhone 4 launch.
9to5Mac
TSMC celebrates 3nm chip production starting in Taiwan ahead of M2 Pro and Max
After TSMC and Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced its upcoming chip plant earlier this month in Arizona, mass production of 3nm silicon is kicking off in Taiwan with a celebration. Interestingly, a ceremony like this is unusual for TSMC, here’s why…. Reported by Focus Taiwan, TSMC is holding a...
9to5Mac
Apple Japan slapped with $98 million bill for back taxes
Authorities in Tokyo are asking Apple to pay $98 million in back taxes after incorrectly exempting foreign tourists and resellers from a consumption tax. Nikkei reports that Apple stopped tax-free shopping in June after incorrectly exempting bulk orders of iPhones and other hardware. The $98 million tax bill comes off...
9to5Mac
Alexa helps Siri avoid last place in MKBHD smartphone voice assistant test [Video]
Siri isn’t the worst voice assistant on phones today, according to MKBHD. In his latest video, Marques Brownlee conducts are four-way test between Siri and its competitors to see how voice assistants compare in 2022. The voice assistant voice off is the sequel to a similar test shared in...
How to copy text from videos with macOS Ventura
9to5Mac is brought to you by CleanMyMac X, the all-in-one utility that can help keep your Macs clean, fast and protected in just a few clicks. Try it for free or upgrade to the full experience. One of the lesser-known features that have arrived with macOS Ventura is an expansion...
9to5Mac
Pick up Amazon’s #1 most wished-for iPad case from ZUGU
Designed with a focus on quality, functionality, and protection, ZUGU has become the #1 most wished-for iPad case on Amazon with over 70,000 5-star reviews. If you’re looking to get the most out of your new iPad while keeping it safe this holiday season, you can’t beat ZUGU.
9to5Mac
First season of Apple TV+ shows Bad Sisters, Ted Lasso and more streaming for free for everyone through January 3
For the holidays, Apple TV+ is running a special promotion for some of their biggest hit series. Until January 3, the first season of Bad Sisters, Ted Lasso, Prehistoric Planet, Trying and The Morning Show are streaming for free for everyone. That means anyone who can access the Apple TV...
9to5Mac
Best games you should try on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
There are a lot of apps available for iPhone and iPad, but these devices are also great when it comes to playing games. Whether you’re a long-time iOS user or someone who just got their first Apple device, we’ve made a list of the best games you should try on your iPhone, iPad, and even Apple TV.
9to5Mac
Here are my 8 favorite Apple accessories of 2022 after reviewing 40 great products
A range of innovative new Apple accessories have launched this year and I’ve been able to put over 40 of them through their paces. From products for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more, here are my 8 favorite Apple accessories from 2022. Everything on the list below I’ve personally tested...
These camera settings can help you take better photos and videos on your iPhone
Many people use their iPhone as their primary camera these days since the lenses on modern smartphones capture images with impressive quality. Even if the camera is good enough by default, there are some settings that you can change on your iPhone to take even better photos and videos. Read on as we detail how to do just that.
Comments / 0