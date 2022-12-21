2023 TE Markus Dixon Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 TE Markus Dixon has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

2023 TE Markus Dixon has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound player, out of Archbishop Wood (Westminister, Pa.), committed to the Tigers back in June, choosing Clemson over other suitors such as Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida State, Oregon and Texas A&M. In total, Dixon had more than two dozen offers.

Dixon was one of more than 30 players to attend Clemson's big official visit weekend back in June. He picked up his offer during the visit and committed shortly thereafter. He is considered one of the more highly-rated players in the state of Pennsylvania and one of two tight ends the Tigers are expected to sign in this class.

