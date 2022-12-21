2023 TE Olsen Patt Henry Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 TE Olsen Patt Henry has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

2023 TE Olsen Patt Henry has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect, out of First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fl.), committed to the Tigers in early June. He received an offer in May after the decommitment of Reid Mikeska.

Henry had 16 offers in total, including Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Alabama.

The versatile blue-chip talent was used mostly at receiver during his high school career, but projects as a TE at the collegiate level. He had 65 catches for 1,253 yards with 14 touchdowns during his senior season. That came after reeling in 61 catches for 1,053 yards with 17 touchdowns during his junior season.

