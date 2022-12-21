Gift-giving causing anxiety? You're not alone, survey shows

A new survey suggests picking that perfect present for your loved ones is a source of serious anxiety for a majority of people.

A study by Coupon Birds shows 54% of people admit that buying a Christmas gift for a partner can cause stress.

Maybe there's something to it. One third of respondents said they had secretly re-sold a gift their partner had given them.

Due to high inflation another 52% said they would be spending less on their partner this year. Couples said they spend $141 on average for their partners at Christmas.