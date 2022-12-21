ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Gift-giving causing anxiety? You're not alone, survey shows

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qylzg_0jq167TP00

A new survey suggests picking that perfect present for your loved ones is a source of serious anxiety for a majority of people.

A study by Coupon Birds shows 54% of people admit that buying a Christmas gift for a partner can cause stress.

Maybe there's something to it. One third of respondents said they had secretly re-sold a gift their partner had given them.

Due to high inflation another 52% said they would be spending less on their partner this year. Couples said they spend $141 on average for their partners at Christmas.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Pipe break leaves hotel guests out in cold

A pipe break at a New Jersey hotel Saturday left hundreds of guests out in the cold. Staff at the Hilton Woodcliff Lake told News 12 the pipe broke, which led to 800 guests being evacuated as water came out of the ceiling. The leak started on the fourth floor with water making its way all the way down to the first floor of the hotel.
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
News 12

Police: Ridgefield woman arrested for DUI operating without license at Cider Mill School

A woman from Ridgefield was arrested and charged for a DUI and operating a vehicle without a license at Cider Mill School. On Dec. 22, Wilton police say they responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver at Cider Mill School on 240 School Road. While en route, officers were advised that she was seen getting into a white 2019 Nissan Sentra and driving out of the parking lot.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
News 12

News 12

128K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy