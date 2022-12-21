Read full article on original website
5 Oil & Gas Stocks Still on Sale Despite Sector Boom
Despite concerns surrounding high inflation and slowing growth, this year has been a stellar one for Oil/Energy bulls. The space has easily emerged as the best performing of all 11 U.S. market sectors, gaining nearly 57% so far in 2022. In contrast, the other 10 indexes have all suffered losses year to date. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 benchmark is down more than 19% during this period.
Top Stock Picks for Week of December 26, 2022
JKS - Free Report) is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China.JinkoSolar is one of the largest solar panel manufacturers on the planet and it stands to benefit from the massive expansion of renewable and alternative energy in the U.S. and beyond. The solar giant’s earnings outlook for next year has soared since its Q3 release in late October. The Chinese solar firm's global module shipments doubled year-over-year in Q3. The company is also successfully boosting both its production efficiency and rolling our more efficient panels, which are both crucial to the long-term growth of the industry. JinkoSolar’s profitability improved sequentially in Q3. Analysts raced to boost their FY23 estimates following its Q3 release, which is no easy task amid the current economic environment. Investors might want to consider adding exposure to at least a few solar stocks. JinkoSolar offers investors the chance to do just that through its ADR shares which are trading at a big discount to their highs. Plus, JKS currently presents an excellent mixture of near-term and long-term growth, coupled with impressive value.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Phillips 66 (PSX) This Year?
PSX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Phillips 66 is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
3 Promising Bank Stocks as Recession Threat Looms in 2023
Heading into 2023, the questions that come to our mind are whether the inflation will cool down enough for the central banks to stop raising rates and whether there will be an economic slowdown. Per a poll conducted by Reuters, economists are expecting “a short and shallow recession over the coming year.”
5 Construction Stocks to Sail Through the Choppy Housing Market
The U.S. homebuilders are pessimistic about 2023 and expect 2024 to show some recovery. This is due to inflationary pressure, supply-chain disruptions, labor and transportation woes and heightened affordability issues. The Builder confidence for newly built single-family homes continued to fall for the 12th straight month in December by two points, per the latest National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI). This marked the lowest reading since mid-2012, barring May 2020.
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week
Wall Street saw mixed trading last week. The S&P 500 (down 0.2%), the Dow Jones (up 0.9%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 1.9%) and the Russell 2000 (down 0.1%) gained/lost in a moderate range. While rising rate concerns were rife, upbeat economic indicators provided some support to the market. Americans have...
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 27th
ATN International (. ATNI - Free Report) invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days. Century Communities (. CCS - Free Report) is a home building and construction company...
How to Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Egg prices up 49% in 2022, but peak has passed: data
Several grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices.
Pre-Markets Muted on Trade, Housing Numbers
Numbers for November are out on this first trading day of a holiday-shortened week, with figures a marked improvement month over month: -$83.3 billion versus -$98.8 billion in October. It’s the smallest level since December 2020, and well off the all-time low we saw in March of this year, with both Imports and Exports down.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
TNK - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil and gas shipping company have returned -2% over the past...
5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in December
MU - Free Report) and Tesla (. TSLA - Free Report) added to the chaos. The S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Index are down 5.8% and 4%, respectively, so far in December, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has lost 8.5%. While most segments of the market...
Turkey ETF (TUR) Hits New 52-Week High
TUR - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 115% from its 52-week low of $17.20 per share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Is iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
IUSG - Free Report) made its debut on 07/24/2000, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Growth category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a...
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) This Year?
ADM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question. Archer Daniels Midland is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 200...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Stock
BDORY - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Mondelez International (MDLZ) This Year?
MDLZ - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question. Mondelez is one of 200 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit...
NEXA or SSRM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
NEXA - Free Report) or SSR Mining (. SSRM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Should iShares MSCI USA SmallCap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
SMMV - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/07/2016. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $777.56 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why Small...
