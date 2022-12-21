ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KGW

High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
TILLAMOOK, OR
beachconnection.net

Storm Update: Monster Waves and Winds for Oregon / Washington Coast; Many Warnings

(Astoria, Oregon) – Give it a minute and things just may change with this set of storms hitting the Oregon coast and Washington coast. A whole new set of conditions along with various warnings from the northern tips of Washington down through Brookings have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Winds up to 85 mph are likely for some areas, and incredibly high surf at 20 feet to 35 feet is set to clobber much of the Pacific Northwest shoreline. (Graphic above: Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Cape Disappointment shot courtesy Kris Hurrl; Shore Acres courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast)
OREGON STATE
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA
thetrek.co

Finishing at the Oregon Border: My Last 24 Hours on the PCT

My last 24 hours on trail were rough. My friend Sol and I were trying to finish off a fire closure that had recently reopened. Flip-flopping all summer meant I had already finished all of Washington, all of California but a small sliver by the Oregon border, and nearly all of Oregon. All that was left was the stretch between Etna and Ashland that had been closed by a wildfire when I’d attempted hiking it over the summer. Finishing it off would mark the completion of my thru hike.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Several power outages reported across many areas in western Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several power outages are being reported in many areas in western Oregon. According to EWEB, around 185 people in Eugene are currently without power, and with the weather changing, that number will continue to change throughout the day. The City of Eugene says the Parks and Open Space Division's Urban Forestry team is handling several downed tree limbs, with one on a house and another on a fence. Officials say residents should report downed trees blocking roadways at 911 if it's an emergency, or 541-682-4800.
EUGENE, OR
Post Register

The strong storm off the coast is pointed at Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A significant storm along the west coast will move into Idaho Tuesday. This storm is packed with subtropical moisture. That means two things; first of all, the precipitation in the valley will be rain. Secondly, the temperatures will be very mild. Look for lows tonight in the upper 30's. Highs will warm into the upper 40's! This will be about 10 degrees above normal. There will be snow, but, the snow levels will rise to 6,500'. Only the tops of our ski resorts will see snow. As the front approaches tomorrow, we'll see some gusty winds out of the southeast. Then, as the front moves through the valley in the afternoon, there will be a change in the wind. This could bring snow levels down to about 4,000' later in the day.
IDAHO STATE
focushillsboro.com

Four National Parks Are Combining Under a Single Park Pass in Oregon and California

Four National Parks: In 2023, for the first time, a single annual pass will provide access to four distinct national park locations: three in far northern California and a fourth in southern Oregon. Crater Lake National Park, Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, Lassen Volcanic National Park, and Lava Beds National Monument are the four parks involved (southern Oregon). Passes purchased in one location will be valid for use in the other beginning January 1. They want to provide a single, all-park pass in 2024.
OREGON STATE
KING 5

Storm impacts: Homes, businesses flooded across western Washington

SEATTLE — After freezing temperatures and snow impacted western Washington ahead of the Christmas weekend, it is heavy rains and winds that are creating issues for communities across Puget Sound. A strong storm system is expected to bring heavy rains Tuesday that will exacerbate flooding concerns and increase the...
SEATTLE, WA
kezi.com

Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes

SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
EUGENE, OR
KING 5

Strongest winds to arrive Tuesday evening in western Washington

SEATTLE — The active weather pattern continues with another, stronger storm system moving into western Washington today. This strong low pressure system is expected to bring higher than normal tides, heavy rains, exacerbating flooding concerns and increasing the risk for mud and landslides as the soils are saturated. The saturated soils will also increase the risk for potentially widespread power outages as trees could give way to the high wind gusts over the next few nights.
SEATTLE, WA
beachconnection.net

That Inimitable Glow: Tour of 362 Miles of Oregon Coast Holiday Lights

(Oregon Coast) – The spirit of the holidays is definitely alive and well along the Oregon coast, even if for a couple of years it took some time off due to the pandemic. That effervescent glow is like a giant twinkle in a collective eye along the villages of the state, with one town after another showing its luminous, multi-colored sides. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
CALIFORNIA STATE
hh-today.com

It was a wet, dark and stormy day

Energy and wildlife — those were two of the unrelated topics that occupied me this December morning, for a while anyway. Let me explain. The power was out for three hours, from shortly after 7 until just after 10 a.m. Pacific Power reported widespread outages all over the state, caused by high winds and falling trees disrupting lines.
OREGON STATE

