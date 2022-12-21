It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found.The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.They could also help select those suitable for clinical trials for new treatments.“When we looked back at patients’ histories, it became clear that they were showing some cognitive impairment several years before their symptoms became obvious enough to prompt a diagnosis,” study...

14 DAYS AGO