ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Women's Health

What are the best exercises to help with mental health – specifically anxiety and depression?

The expert: Alice Liveing, personal trainer, author, Give Me Strength founder and Women's Health Collective panellist. Here’s a sobering stat: roughly 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, according to mental health charity Mind. Of those, 5.9 in every 100 people will experience general anxiety disorder, and 3.3 in 100 will experience depression. 7.8 in 100 will experience mixed anxiety and depression.
The Independent

Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis

It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found.The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help  identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.They could also help select those suitable for clinical trials for new treatments.“When we looked back at patients’ histories, it became clear that they were showing some cognitive impairment several years before their symptoms became obvious enough to prompt a diagnosis,” study...
Healthline

Is There a Link Between Bipolar Disorder and Addiction?

While bipolar disorder can raise your risk of substance use or misuse, co-treatment options and other support are available. Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized by shifts in mood. There are different types of bipolar disorder, but all involve some combination of depressive and manic or hypomanic episodes.
Healthline

Dementia and meanness

When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
MedicalXpress

Understanding the risk of dementia and alcohol consumption

A recent study led by Dr. Louise Mewton at UNSW's Centre for Healthy Brain Aging (CHeBA) has reignited the debate about whether low levels of drinking could be positive for health. The review, published in Addiction, has shown that abstaining from alcohol completely can actually increase the risk of dementia.
Medical News Today

What to know about Parkinson's and anxiety

Anxiety is a recognized comorbidity of Parkinson’s disease. This means that a person with Parkinson’s has a higher likelihood of experiencing anxiety compared with the regular population. Anxiety affects an estimated. 20–40% — of people with Parkinson’s. Despite this, many do not seek a diagnosis or treatment for...
Crystal Jackson

Are You Bipolar or Do You Have Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder?

I would normally say that I am a happy person, but the year I was diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, nothing was normal. We weren’t just in a global pandemic. Both of my children were going through the diagnostic process for autism spectrum disorder, and my eldest child was awaiting testing for a genetic disorder. When I began having mood swings, it seemed like a natural byproduct of the amount of stress I was under as a single parent under these circumstances.
psychologytoday.com

The Invalidating Parent and the Risk of Borderline Personality Disorder

The instability of sense of self and the dysregulation of emotions in borderline personality disorder have been linked to early parenting. New research using a biosocial model looks specifically at invalidation by parents as contributing to BPD's key symptoms. Although the study's findings are based on self-report, they suggest the...
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Treat Burning Mouth Syndrome?

Although there is no known cure for burning mouth syndrome, a variety of therapies and supplements (such as alpha-lipoic acid and B vitamins) can help. The following can successfully treat the condition:. Seizure medication clonazepam. Products that boost saliva production. Oral thrush medicine. Protective barriers. Medications that block nerve pain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy