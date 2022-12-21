Read full article on original website
Related
Women's Health
What are the best exercises to help with mental health – specifically anxiety and depression?
The expert: Alice Liveing, personal trainer, author, Give Me Strength founder and Women's Health Collective panellist. Here’s a sobering stat: roughly 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, according to mental health charity Mind. Of those, 5.9 in every 100 people will experience general anxiety disorder, and 3.3 in 100 will experience depression. 7.8 in 100 will experience mixed anxiety and depression.
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found.The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.They could also help select those suitable for clinical trials for new treatments.“When we looked back at patients’ histories, it became clear that they were showing some cognitive impairment several years before their symptoms became obvious enough to prompt a diagnosis,” study...
Healthline
Is There a Link Between Bipolar Disorder and Addiction?
While bipolar disorder can raise your risk of substance use or misuse, co-treatment options and other support are available. Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized by shifts in mood. There are different types of bipolar disorder, but all involve some combination of depressive and manic or hypomanic episodes.
Healthline
Dementia and meanness
When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
MedicalXpress
Understanding the risk of dementia and alcohol consumption
A recent study led by Dr. Louise Mewton at UNSW's Centre for Healthy Brain Aging (CHeBA) has reignited the debate about whether low levels of drinking could be positive for health. The review, published in Addiction, has shown that abstaining from alcohol completely can actually increase the risk of dementia.
China’s move to open up travel sparks concern over spread of new Covid variants
As China abruptly dropped some of its toughest Covid-19 restrictions – including scrapping quarantine rules for travellers – virologists are watching nervously to see how this may impact Covid-19 variants and their global spread, with some countries already ramping up precautionary measures. The decision on Monday to drop...
Medical News Today
What to know about Parkinson's and anxiety
Anxiety is a recognized comorbidity of Parkinson’s disease. This means that a person with Parkinson’s has a higher likelihood of experiencing anxiety compared with the regular population. Anxiety affects an estimated. 20–40% — of people with Parkinson’s. Despite this, many do not seek a diagnosis or treatment for...
NHS on track to eliminate hepatitis C five years ahead of global targets
The NHS is set to eliminate hepatitis C in England by 2025 due to targeted screening campaigns for those at risk and effective drug treatments, according to health officials. NHS England said the measures are helping to dramatically cut deaths from the virus five years ahead of global targets. Deaths...
Are You Bipolar or Do You Have Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder?
I would normally say that I am a happy person, but the year I was diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, nothing was normal. We weren’t just in a global pandemic. Both of my children were going through the diagnostic process for autism spectrum disorder, and my eldest child was awaiting testing for a genetic disorder. When I began having mood swings, it seemed like a natural byproduct of the amount of stress I was under as a single parent under these circumstances.
20 Practices That People Consider "Womanly" That Men Could Seriously Benefit From Incorporating Into Their Lives
"All the other guys make fun of me for it."
psychologytoday.com
The Invalidating Parent and the Risk of Borderline Personality Disorder
The instability of sense of self and the dysregulation of emotions in borderline personality disorder have been linked to early parenting. New research using a biosocial model looks specifically at invalidation by parents as contributing to BPD's key symptoms. Although the study's findings are based on self-report, they suggest the...
Women Are Sharing Things Men Do That They Think Will Impress Them That Actually Have The Opposite Effect, So Take Notes
"Please drop the 'alpha male' shtick. It’s exhausting."
MedicineNet.com
How Do You Treat Burning Mouth Syndrome?
Although there is no known cure for burning mouth syndrome, a variety of therapies and supplements (such as alpha-lipoic acid and B vitamins) can help. The following can successfully treat the condition:. Seizure medication clonazepam. Products that boost saliva production. Oral thrush medicine. Protective barriers. Medications that block nerve pain.
Comments / 0