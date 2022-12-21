ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

4-star OL Cole Dellinger of Clarkston, Mich. signs NLI with Michigan State football

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qrl1o_0jq14XAE00
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Michigan State football has its first official signing in the 2023 class.

Four-star interior offensive lineman Cole Dellinger was the first future Spartan to sign his national letter of intent with Michigan State on Wednesday morning. Wednesday was the beginning of the early signing period and known as the new National Signing Day in the recruiting industry.

Dellinger hails from Clarkston, Mich. and ranks as the No. 7 player from the mitten state in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He is also listed as the No. 27 interior offensive lineman and No. 407 overall prospect in the class.

Dellinger has been committed to Michigan State since July, and choose the Spartans over offers from LSU, Purdue, Arizona State, Kansas, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri and Pitt.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Jim Harbaugh: Same coach, new approach has Michigan riding CFP wave

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ever since Jim Harbaugh arrived at Michigan in December 2014, the spotlight — fairly or not — has been focused squarely on the head coach. The former star quarterback-turned team CEO had become an enigma of sorts for his quirky behavior. Folks always wanted to know more about him and how he made it work, and they often left them hanging.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Louis Hansen, former Michigan TE, announced transfer destination

Former Michigan tight end Louis Hansen announced that he would be transferring from Michigan to UConn Monday evening. The Massachusetts native will be heading back to the northeast. Hansen is a former 4-star prospect in the Class of 2021 and will have 4 remaining years of eligibility with his redshirt...
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

WATCH: Former Wolverine Makes Buckeye Legend Pay Up

It's safe to say that the Buckeyes were confident heading into their Nov. 26 matchup with the Wolverines nearly one month ago to the day. After being dominated by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just a year earlier, most of Buckeye nation had convinced themselves that it was a fluke...or the flu. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud had this to say prior to the game back in November:
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan lands in the top 10 for 4-star edge out of Louisiana

Michigan has landed in the top 10 for 4-star linebacker/edge Kolaj Cobbins, who released his top 10 on Christmas morning. Cobbins included an impressive selection of teams, at least 1 from each of the Power 5 conferences. USC, which will likely begin B1G play at some point during Cobbins’ college career, was also one of the 10 finalists.
LOUISIANA STATE
FanSided

Michigan State football: New kicker Jonathan Kim not lacking confidence

The transfer portal has been kind to Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker yet again. After landing a really good class, headlined by Kenneth Walker III, in 2021, he picked up another crop of solid players in 2022, led by Jacoby Windmon. Although the 2022 season didn’t pan out like anyone had hoped or expected, there are still some really good players from that team that came from the portal.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football Khary Crump takes plea deal in Michigan Stadium tunnel fight

The Michigan State football player facing the most serious charges from the incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel has accepted a plea deal. Khary Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling. He originally was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Nov. 23.
EAST LANSING, MI
wmubroncos.com

Hockey Heads to the Great Lakes Invitational

Western Michigan takes the quick trip up 131 for the 2022 Great Lakes Invitational in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Broncos open the tournament against host Michigan Tech on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. WMU then plays on Wednesday against Michigan State or Ferris State at either 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. All games for the GLI will be streamed live on FloHockey.tv, with the Bronco Media Network providing radio coverage for WMU's games.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Golf.com

The 25 best golf courses in Michigan (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Michigan. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Michigan. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Michigan DNR pleased with participation in new deer harvest reporting

As deer hunting season in Michigan comes to a close on Jan.1, the Department of Natural Resources says its new harvest reporting system has been a success. This year, all hunters were required to enter their harvests online within 72 hours. Reporting was previously done by a select number of hunters through a post-season survey.
MICHIGAN STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy