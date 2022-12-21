ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Video: Flakes possible in parts of NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A few flakes are possible in central and northern parts of New Hampshire in the next couple of days. After that, a stretch of warmer than normal temperatures will take us into the new year. Lots of clouds this morning, but brighter skies will return as...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Snow showers in mountains, sunny elsewhere Tuesday

A few flakes are possible in central and northern parts of New Hampshire in the next couple of days. After that, a stretch of warmer than normal temperatures will take us into the new year. Lots of clouds this morning, but brighter skies will return as the day goes on....
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Ice not safe in most of New Hampshire, fire official says

AMHERST, N.H. — People are urged to be mindful that ice that has formed on ponds and lakes across New Hampshire is likely not safe to walk or skate on. The safety reminder comes after a teenager was rescued Monday after falling through the ice while skating on Honey Pot Pond in Amherst.
AMHERST, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Sunny and chilly

MANCHESTER, N.H. — We have a few snow shower chances this week ahead of milder temps for the end of 2022 and the start of the New Year. Partly sunny and seasonably chilly conditions to start off the week today. A few more flakes are possible in northern NH. Highs will range from the 20s to lower 30s with a lighter westerly breeze.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Winds pound Hampton Beach as storm moves through

HAMPTON, N.H. — https://www.wmur.com/weather/c...The powerful storm that's hitting New Hampshire is bringing whipping winds and heavy rain to the coast. A coastal flood warning is in effect. The high tide that's coming in at 10:30 AM Friday is already astronomically high and the storm will bring a surge that could cause major flooding and potential damage.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

VIDEO: Powerful storm arrives in NH

A powerful pre-Christmas storm moves through today. The main concern with this storm is the potential for damaging wind gusts. It will also bring snow up north, heavy rain, and a high flood risk at the coast and area rivers. Following the storm, temperatures come crashing down. The holiday weekend looks storm-free, but bitterly cold.
WMUR.com

See latest National Weather Service alerts for New Hampshire for Friday storm

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Multiple National Weather Service watches and warnings are in place for New Hampshire. Visit this link to see an updated list and refresh that page often for updates. The alerts are catered to your ZIP code. To adjust your ZIP code, visit our weather page and click "Change" to enter your ZIP code. App users can also adjust this by hitting "Change" on the weather screen.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power

CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
CONCORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

High Winds, Heavy Rain Knock Out NH, ME, Power Before Deep Freeze

Thousands are without power Friday morning as winds and rain pound the Seacoast before the big freeze by nightfall. Heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and astronomically high tides are all expected, with winds out of the southeast at 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 70 mph that will likely bring down trees, branches, and power lines. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

For some, trouble will begin after the storm passes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Once the rain and wind from the storm have subsided, Mainers will have temperatures below freezing to deal with, and that can mean trouble in the way of slick roads and frozen pipes. The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging people to stay off the roads...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy