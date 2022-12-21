Read full article on original website
What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?
Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
Texas A&M and Realtor.com forecast cooling in residential, commercial real estate for 2023
The housing market in San Antonio and nationwide has slowed sharply as would-be home shoppers grapple with high mortgage rates and home prices, making it too expensive for many to buy. Sales have fallen for eight consecutive months locally and for 10 straight months nationally. Look for that pattern to...
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape. Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in...
Entergy works to weatherize Texas plants after Winter Storm Uri
Entergy Texas has changed the design basis of many of its systems to withstand the colder, harsher temperatures that are now being seen across its service territory. During 2021's Winter Storm Uri, Entergy power lines froze, and its heat circuits were overloaded. To avoid these issues in the future, the...
