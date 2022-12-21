ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

4-star TE Brennan Parachek of Dexter, Mich. signs NLI with Spartans

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNhUN_0jq146f600
Lansing State Journal

One of the top 2023 prospects in the state of Michigan has officially signed with the Spartans.

Four-star tight end Brennan Parachek of Dexter, Mich. officially signed his national letter of intent with Michigan State on Wednesday morning. Parachek was the first 2023 prospect to commit to the Spartans, originally giving Michigan State a verbal commitment in September of 2021.

Parachek ranks as the No. 6 player from the state of Michigan in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He is also ranked as the No. 18 tight end and No. 327 overall prospect in the class.

Michigan State beat out the likes of Arizona State, Kentucky, Indiana, Kansas, Purdue and Pitt for Parachek’s commitment.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy