Belkis Garcia
6d ago
Very very sad, I saw the accident this morning, my prayers are with his family. May he rest in peace. 🥲🙏
WINKNEWS.com
Crash involving ambulance causes delays at Santa Barbara Blvd and Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral
Cape Coral police say a multiple-vehicle crash is causing delays at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Veterans Parkway. Police say the crash was impacting traffic traveling northbound on Santa Barbara Blvd. WINK News crews on the scene saw an ambulance on its side and a white SUV that...
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Arcadia Christmas Day and fled the scene. Troopers say at about 3 a.m., a man was walking in the northbound lane of SW Hillsborough Avenue, near SW Ambra Kay Street. A vehicle hit the man and did not stop.
Fort Myers police investigating shooting on Fowler Street
Investigators are searching for information about a shooting that occurred in Fort Myers. Officers say it happened around 3:00 a.m. on Monday in the parking lot of 3800 Fowler Street.
NBC 2
Man faces multiple charges after running over Sanibel checkpoint at high speed
SANIBEL, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was arrested after running over the Sanibel police checkpoint at a high-speed Saturday. Eric Watson Zuspann, 55, was driving approximately over 100 MPH when he ran a checkpoint and crashed into the concrete divider. The car was severely damaged but Zuspann managed to get off the car. He then fled into the woods.
WINKNEWS.com
Fire on Katherine Street in Fort Myers
Ford Street is closed in both directions at Katherine Street in Fort Myers as fire crews investigate what appears to be a fire. The Fort Myers Fire Department and Florida Power & Light are on scene in the 3200 block of Katherine Street. The call for service came in just...
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash Christmas morning in DeSoto County
A man was hit by a car and killed in DeSoto County early Christmas morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on SE Hillsborough Avenue just before 3 a.m. The victim was in the northbound lane of SE Hillsborough Ave. when the front of the...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County temporarily suspends canal debris clean-up efforts
Getting debris out of the canals is a lot harder than clearing it from land. Crews have been clearing debris from canals in Charlotte County, but right now, the effort is on hold and not because of the holidays. The effort is on hold while the county works out a...
Lee County man left paralyzed after ATV crash warns others of the risks
Josh Prado, an Army Veteran and former LCSO Detective said he is still learning how to adapt, even 12 months later. “Just enjoying the day, Christmas day, a year ago, and then all the sudden things just changed,” Prado said. “I had my daughter with me, we got in, I went down the field and made a quick u-turn.” He said remembering the moments before his freak accident on a four-wheeler vehicle.
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple cars burglarized on Christmas in Cape Coral neighborhood
While Santa Claus was out delivering presents, a thief was busy breaking into cars in Cape Coral for Christmas, hitting multiple locations within five minutes of each other. Wayne Schult was one of the many victims whose cars were burglarized in southeast Cape Coral. “We’ve not had real issues along...
Two Fort Myers Beach residents lose more than $32K in roofing repair scam
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — It’s a $32,500 mistake two Fort Myers Beach residents said cost them more than just money from their pockets. Giving a contractor money to fix their roof after Hurricane Ian… only to find out it was one big scam. “This for sure...
Tips sought in 2004 Fort Myers cold case homicide
SWFL Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a cold case homicide in Fort Myers. Deputies discovered the body of Jesus Hilario Martinez on December 12, 2004.
Crews respond to garbage truck fire in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Crews are on scene after a garbage truck caught fire Friday morning near 5660 Spanish Oaks Lane in North Naples. North Collier Fire Rescue District responded to the blaze at 8:25 a.m. The fire sparked in the back of the Waste Management garbage truck. The...
Naples woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash
Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Naples woman involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman arrested as suspect in deadly Golden Gate hit-and-run crash
A woman was arrested Thursday as the suspected driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Golden Gate on Dec. 9. The Florida Highway Patrol says its traffic homicide unit arrested a 30-year-old Naples woman and booked her into the Collier County Jail. She faces a charge of leaving the scene with death. The crash remains under investigation.
Crash on Del Prado and SE 46th affecting traffic
Cape Coral Police Department is responding to a traffic crash on SE 46th Street and Del Prado Boulevard South.
WINKNEWS.com
Hit-and-run on Old US-41 Rd in Lee County kills Georgia man
A hit-and-run killed a 47-year-old man from Georgia on Friday evening in Lee County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling south on Old US-41 Road, just south of Compound Road in Bonita Springs. The victim was walking in the southbound lane of Old US-41 when the front...
WINKNEWS.com
Fatal crash in Bonita Springs Friday evening
A fatal crash in Bonita Springs caused a complete roadblock on Old US-41 Friday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Old US-41 and Compound Road in Bonita Springs. According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Twitter, northbound and southbound lanes were totally shut...
Man arrested for Christmas Day machete attack in Englewood
Deputies arrested a man they say attacked two people outside an apartment with a machete on Christmas Day in Charlotte County.
Couple spots Florida Panther roaming around Lehigh Acres backyard
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — It’s rare to see a Florida Panther since they are extremely endangered. But we may be able to see more of them soon. Sean Burlarley and his fiancé see all types of wildlife in their backyard off of State Road 82 in Lehigh Acres.
WINKNEWS.com
Pulte Homes clearing 17 acres for 52-home subdivision in south Fort Myers
A 17-acre lot is being cleared at the southeast corner of Idlewild Street and Plantation Road in south Fort Myers. The land will become Addison Square, a community of 52 homes, according to Lee County records. Pulte Homes paid $2.4 million for the land in a deal brokered by Chuck...
