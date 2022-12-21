ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Comments / 1

Belkis Garcia
6d ago

Very very sad, I saw the accident this morning, my prayers are with his family. May he rest in peace. 🥲🙏

Reply
3
 

Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Arcadia Christmas Day and fled the scene. Troopers say at about 3 a.m., a man was walking in the northbound lane of SW Hillsborough Avenue, near SW Ambra Kay Street. A vehicle hit the man and did not stop.
ARCADIA, FL
NBC 2

Man faces multiple charges after running over Sanibel checkpoint at high speed

SANIBEL, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was arrested after running over the Sanibel police checkpoint at a high-speed Saturday. Eric Watson Zuspann, 55, was driving approximately over 100 MPH when he ran a checkpoint and crashed into the concrete divider. The car was severely damaged but Zuspann managed to get off the car. He then fled into the woods.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire on Katherine Street in Fort Myers

Ford Street is closed in both directions at Katherine Street in Fort Myers as fire crews investigate what appears to be a fire. The Fort Myers Fire Department and Florida Power & Light are on scene in the 3200 block of Katherine Street. The call for service came in just...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash Christmas morning in DeSoto County

A man was hit by a car and killed in DeSoto County early Christmas morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on SE Hillsborough Avenue just before 3 a.m. The victim was in the northbound lane of SE Hillsborough Ave. when the front of the...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lee County man left paralyzed after ATV crash warns others of the risks

Josh Prado, an Army Veteran and former LCSO Detective said he is still learning how to adapt, even 12 months later. “Just enjoying the day, Christmas day, a year ago, and then all the sudden things just changed,” Prado said. “I had my daughter with me, we got in, I went down the field and made a quick u-turn.” He said remembering the moments before his freak accident on a four-wheeler vehicle.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Multiple cars burglarized on Christmas in Cape Coral neighborhood

While Santa Claus was out delivering presents, a thief was busy breaking into cars in Cape Coral for Christmas, hitting multiple locations within five minutes of each other. ​Wayne Schult was one of the many victims whose cars were burglarized in southeast Cape Coral. “We’ve not had real issues along...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Crews respond to garbage truck fire in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Crews are on scene after a garbage truck caught fire Friday morning near 5660 Spanish Oaks Lane in North Naples. North Collier Fire Rescue District responded to the blaze at 8:25 a.m. The fire sparked in the back of the Waste Management garbage truck. The...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman arrested as suspect in deadly Golden Gate hit-and-run crash

A woman was arrested Thursday as the suspected driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Golden Gate on Dec. 9. The Florida Highway Patrol says its traffic homicide unit arrested a 30-year-old Naples woman and booked her into the Collier County Jail. She faces a charge of leaving the scene with death. The crash remains under investigation.
GOLDEN GATE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hit-and-run on Old US-41 Rd in Lee County kills Georgia man

A hit-and-run killed a 47-year-old man from Georgia on Friday evening in Lee County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling south on Old US-41 Road, just south of Compound Road in Bonita Springs. The victim was walking in the southbound lane of Old US-41 when the front...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fatal crash in Bonita Springs Friday evening

A fatal crash in Bonita Springs caused a complete roadblock on Old US-41 Friday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Old US-41 and Compound Road in Bonita Springs. According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Twitter, northbound and southbound lanes were totally shut...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

