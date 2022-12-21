Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
This sleek, wireless connected Electrolux HumiTex ensures your garments stay dry for longer
Mildew and mold are the biggest enemies of your clothes in the wardrobe, particularly the ones stored away for a long time. Only when you take them out after a season (to the horrors) unwanted build-ups and smells plague your favorite clothes. This can be utterly irritating and grose, to...
yankodesign.com
An ingeniuos charger designed to let you wrap charging cable around the head is the life-hack we want in 2023
Arguably, ninety in every hundred people have the habit of wrapping a charging cable around the charger head. It’s perhaps the most convenient way to keep the charger and cable secure. Despite this being one of the most casual activities, it is not the best for the cable, which...
yankodesign.com
This sustainable + green home in Costa Rica is the ultimate jungle sanctuary
Located in the northwestern province of Guanacaste, Costa Rica is a stunning modern sanctuary that functions as the ultimate getaway from our hectic city lives. Called, the Raintree House, the zen retreat boasts spectacular views of the ocean, as well as exotic jungle surroundings. The home was designed to ensure that it “felt like it had always been there”.
yankodesign.com
This modular handbag lets you mix and match parts to your needs and tastes
When we go on the hunt for bags, most of the time, we only find designs that have already been decided right from the start. Most often, they also come in a single piece, though some larger travel bags can split into different parts of different sizes. This practice of having fixed designs is more for practical purposes and efficiency since it’s easier to mass-produce objects with simpler designs. Very few bags allow you to personalize them aside from sticking pins or hanging accessories, but nothing that lets you change colors or even parts easily. This rather odd-looking handbag, however, tries to take the path less traveled to offer people some freedom to change the way the bag looks or even functions while still looking stylish and elegant regardless of the combination.
yankodesign.com
GLARC window cleaner concept looks like an alien creature out to get dirt
Having glass windows is a rather common design in many residential and business structures. They can add a bit of class to a home or building while also helping a bit with the lighting. Few will probably complain about them, at least until it’s time to clean them. You might presume that cleaning glass windows is an easy task, but anyone who has done that chore before will quickly say otherwise. Of course, there are tools that try to make that task a little bit easier, but these are often uninspired and sometimes ineffective anyway. Unfortunately, it’s easy to take the glass window cleaner for granted until you’re faced with the harsh reality of its poor design. Fortunately, this concept does try to address those flaws by taking inspiration from a bird on Earth, though it ends up looking more like a spaceship or alien creature instead.
Comments / 0