kwhi.com
AUSTIN COUNTY CHAMBERS TO HOST NEW YEAR NETWORKING
Four organizations in Austin County are getting ready to host a special “New Year Networking” event. New Year Networking is being held on Wednesday, January 11, from 4:30-6:30pm at Emery’s Buffalo Creek located at 10827 Highway 36 in Bellville. The event is hosted by the Bellville Chamber...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE A MAJOR BLAZE
Nearly all the fire departments were called out on Christmas Eve to battle a major structure fire in the Gay Hill area. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 8pm Saturday night to Wauls Legion Road. Firefighters found a barn and a workshop completely engulfed in flames. Departments...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL RESIDENT ON “SOUNDS OF TEXAS”
A Chappell Hill resident will be the next guest on tomorrow’s (Tuesday’s) edition of “The Sounds of Texas” with Tumbleweed Smith. Robert Duvant is the latest of several guests from the Brenham/Washington County area that have been featured on the daily segment. Duvant will be discussing...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HERITAGE MUSEUM HOSTING “FOODWAYS OF WASHINGTON COUNTY”
The Brenham Heritage Museum is hosting a temporary exhibit entitled “Foodways of Washington County”. This series of tasting events, which involves local businesses, is a mix of good food & drink and the local history of how cuisine shaped our community. The next tasting events are as follows:
kwhi.com
BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT ON COMMUNITY CORNER
The Brenham Fire Department will be this week’s guests on the KWHI Community Corner tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. Brenham Fire Chief Roger Williams and Fire Marshal Steven Loving are going to be in the studio to discuss New Year’s Eve, and specifically fireworks safety. The Community Corner can be...
kwhi.com
LAGRANGE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS HELP DEPUTY SANTA PROGRAM
Students from La Grange High School helped out the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office with their annual “Deputy Santa” toy drive and “Bucks for Bikes” program. The Student Council, National Honors Society, and the Interact Club thanked their fellow students for helping them in collecting 100 toys for the drive, and they also raised over $1,300 for “Bucks for Bikes.”
kwhi.com
BODY OF MISSING A&M STUDENT FOUND
The body of a missing Texas A&M student was recovered in the Austin area on Christmas Eve ending a search that lasted for over a week. 22-year-old Tanner Hoang was found dead in the vicinity of Pennybacker Bridge near Highway 360 at the Colorado River. Hoang had been last seen...
kwhi.com
NEW ULM VFD HOLDING CHICKEN SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER
Tickets are on sale now for the New Ulm Volunteer Fire Department Chicken Spaghetti Drive Thru Fundraiser. The fundraiser will be held on Sunday, January 15, from 11am-2pm at the New Ulm Fireman’s Park on Track Road. Tickets are $15, and can be purchased in advance only. The deadline...
kwhi.com
AMAZON PRIME AIR LAUNCHES IN COLLEGE STATION
The city of College Station was one of two locations chosen for the launch of the new Amazon Prime Air. Amazon Prime Air is a new service that allows delivery of products by drone. According to Amazon, the project has been in the works since 2013, and College Station was...
kwhi.com
VFW HOSTING AN UPCOMING SUPPER
The James F. Dillon VFW Post 7104 in Brenham is inviting the public to come and eat supper on Friday, January 6. The VFW Post is hosting a barbecue beef sirloin steak, pork steak, and pork sausage supper at their facility at 1200 East Tom Green Street. The doors open...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR HIT AND RUN
A Montgomery County jury has sentenced a Navasota man to 13 years in prison after he fled the scene of a fatal traffic crash. 37-year-old Matthew Brian Davis was found guilty of Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Accident Involving Death, which is a second-degree felony. The accident occurred on November...
kwhi.com
ROUND TOP FAMILY LIBRARY 18TH ANNUAL CHILI COOKOFF
The Round Top Family Library is looking for participants for their 18th Annual Chili Cookoff. The Chili Cookoff is going to be Sunday, January 15, from noon-4pm at the Stone Cellar in Round Top. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Black Cat Choir. Tickets are $10, however, children under...
kwhi.com
LA GRANGE CHAMBER TO HOLD ANNUAL BANQUET
The La Grange Area Chamber of Commerce is going to be holding their annual banquet. The banquet, in which members are asked to wear cocktail attire, is going to be on Friday, January 27, at the Frisch Auf Country Club in La Grange. The evening begins with a social hour...
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS POLICE LOOKING FOR A WANTED MAN
The Giddings Police Department is seeking the public’s help in their search for a wanted man. Police are looking for Bijan Wolridge, who goes by the nickname B.J. He is wanted on two felony warrants. Wolridge has been seen in the Giddings area over the last five months. If...
