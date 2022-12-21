Read full article on original website
Year End: California's Electric Vehicle Law Takes Nation into New Territory
The California Air Resources Board on Aug. 25 put the internal combustion engine on notice. Declaring that global warming is “a significant threat,” the agency, which is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution, banned the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles starting in 2035.
US grid operator asks households to cut electricity use amid difficulties in dangerous winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the United States is asking customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances.Follow the latest updates on Winter Storm Elliott on The Independent’s live blog.At least 12 people were killed in multiple vehicle...
EPA Awards Research Funding to 25 Small Businesses to Develop Environmental Technologies
EPA has $2,497,134 in research funding for 25 small businesses to develop technologies that address some of our most pressing environmental problems. Projects include technologies for detecting methane emissions, methods to prolong the shelf life of foods and reduce food waste, software systems to improve recycling and materials management, and a water sampling device to detect the presence of PFAS. “Congratulations to these small businesses for spurring innovation with their exciting ideas,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Research and Development Chris Frey on December 21. “We are excited to see how they develop their technologies as they address critical environmental issues.”
Aqua Metals Completes Lithium Battery AquaRefining™ Pilot Installation and Commences Operations
Aqua Metals, Inc. announced it has completed equipment installation and is now operating its first-of-a-kind lithium battery recycling facility, utilizing electricity to recycle instead of intensive chemical processes, fossil fuels, or high-temperature furnaces. Located at the company’s Innovation Center in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Nevada, the pilot is now operational with the introduction of feedstock into the automated system, enabling immediate recovery of valuable critical minerals from spent lithium batteries.
BioCharger eliminates wood waste while recycling biomass
The Air Burners new BioCharger eliminates wood waste while recycling biomass, reducing black carbon emissions, and generating power onsite to recharge your electric vehicles, equipment, and power tools. Grinding wood waste and hauling it to landfills transfers the elimination problem from one place to another—it is inefficient fuel-wise, time-wise, and health-wise. Prolonged exposure and inhalation of wood dust are proven to cause cancer. Open burning is not the answer either. Emitting black carbon is the second biggest earth-damaging contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide according to the IPCC. The answer is the new Air Burners BioCharger. It eliminates wood waste while recycling biomass, reducing harmful black carbon emissions, and generating enough power to feed the onsite charging stations and recharge forklifts, excavators, chainsaws, lights, and more to keep business operations running at full speed. The BioCharger operates without any connection to an electrical power grid. It is portable and fully autonomous. The BioCharger is the environmentally friendly, cost-effective solution that charges batteries on site and is the direct result of a successful partnership with Volvo Construction Equipment and Rolls Royce. It keeps electric vehicles and equipment operating while eliminating wood waste cleanly and efficiently. The BioCharger will be available in early 2023. Air Burners, Inc. is celebrating its 25th year in business. Located in Palm City, FL, their mission has been to support the development of machinery to protect the environment and manage the forests against devastating wildfires. Air Burners machines have been tested and proven by environmental agencies like the U.S. EPA, the Department of Environment Canada, the Department of Environment Australia, and many others. For more information, visit www.airburners.com.
