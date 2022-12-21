Read full article on original website
Emily In Paris Has Twitter Obsessed With This New “It” Cocktail
The time of the negroni sbagliato as the drink du jour may have finally come to an end. The prosecco-infused take on the classic negroni went viral on TikTok after House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy said it was their favorite drink in an interview. Now, it seems like another cocktail is taking over the social media discourse, and it’s all thanks to Emily Cooper.
Romesh Ranganathan's Romantic Getaway Is Perfect For Bonnie & Clyde Fans
From Asian Provocateur to BBC’s Avoidance, Romesh Ranganathan has been dipping his toe into acting in recent years and has cemented himself as a comedy legend in British television. And he’s set to continue his venture into the acting world with his latest show, Romantic Getaway. Joining forces with friend and fellow comedian Katherine Ryan, the six-part comedy-drama is set to drop on Sky in 2023 and will follow main characters Alison (Ryan) and Deacon (Ranganathan) as unlikely criminals. But what exactly is Romantic Getaway about? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Sky series.
BBC’s Mayflies Is Based On A Moving Real-Life Friendship
Starring Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Your Honour’s Tony Curran, forthcoming two-parter Mayflies sets out to answer an incredibly difficult question: if asked, would you help your best friend to end his life? It’s the dilemma faced by Jimmy (Compston) when his best mate Tully (Curran) rings to share that he has a terminal cancer diagnosis. Through a series of flashbacks to their teenage antics in ‘80s Manchester, interspersed with the more sombre events of the present day, the show gracefully navigates this challenging territory. But is the new mini-series based on real events?
Jacob Collins-Levy Has Previously Starred Opposite Jodie Comer
Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin will be released on December 25, serving as a prequel to The Witcher on the same streaming platform. The synopsis of the show describes it as taking place “more than a thousand years before the events of The Witcher,” following “seven outcasts in an Elven world join forces in a quest against an all-powerful empire.” Alongside huge Hollywood names like Michelle Yeoh and British stars including Sophia Brown, Jacob Collins-Levy is taking on a lead role in The Witcher: Blood Origin. So, who is Jacob Collins-Levy and what more is there to learn about his life off-screen?
Kim Kardashian Tearfully Details Co-Parenting 4 Children With Kanye West
Kim Kardashian got real about how hard co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West is in a rare podcast appearance on Angie Martinez IRL. “Co-parenting is really f*cking hard. ... I’ll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible,” she told Martinez on the Dec. 26 episode, referencing her four kids that she shares with Ye (North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3).
Shin Seul-ki From Single’s Inferno Has Something In Common With A Squid Game Star
Single’s Inferno Season 2 is finally here and comes with a whole new cast of singles. If you need a refresher, the Korean dating show gathers contestants on the titular, bare-bones inferno, or “Hell Island,” where they have the chance to make a connection — and, with any luck, leave the island for an overnight stay at the much more luxurious “Heaven Island.”
Alfred Enoch Has Landed His First Rom-Com Role & We’re Here For It
It’s not Christmas without a new, feel-good rom-com, and Alfred Enoch is serving the love this festive season. Yes, the boy who once played Gryffindor hottie Dean Thomas in Harry Potter has become a leading man winning the heart of Kaya Scodelario in This Christmas, an upcoming festive romp that also stars Nadia Parkes, Timothy Spall, Ben Miller, and Joanna Scanlan.
Mike Birbiglia, King Of Dark Humor
There are two types of people: those who aren’t familiar with Mike Birbiglia’s work, and those who are obsessed with it — and lately, the latter group has been adding some very famous names to its ranks. Take Taylor Swift, who cast the 44-year-old as her entitled...
Glass Onion
With fans gathering around the family television for the holidays, Knives Out sequel Glass Onion became one of Netflix’s most-watched films of the weekend. Though the mysterious plot was undoubtedly a draw, the grade-A fashion is what really had people talking (at least on my Twitter feed). Chris Evans’...
Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega's Net Worth Solidifies Her Scream Queen Status
Move over Jamie Lee Curtis — there’s a new Scream Queen on the block. Jenna Ortega, star of Tim Burton’s Netflix show Wednesday, has taken the baton for Gen Z and is running with it. Ortega got her start in 2012 when she was just 10 years...
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Almost thirteen years later to the day, James Cameron released his long-promised sequel to the smash sci-fi hit Avatar. Avatar: The Way of Water hit theaters on Dec. 16, 2022, and was immediately lauded for its advanced, stylized computer and motion capture graphics. Taking place more than a decade after...
Call The Midwife Could "Keep On Going" Beyond Series 13
When it comes to the annual festive TV schedule, BBC’s Call The Midwife has become quite the Christmas staple. This year, fans have again been gifted a seasonal special of the beloved drama, which will likely leave viewers wanting more. Thankfully, the series has already been renewed for at least two more outings, with Seasons 12 and 13 set to air in 2023 and 2024, respectively. But, will there be a Call The Midwife series 14?
