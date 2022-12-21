Effective: 2022-12-28 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 6 inches for elevations above 7,500ft with the highest peaks and southwest facing slopes seeing up to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 to 70 mph. * WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range County. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very strong winds and wet snow could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy wet snow is expected to fall over elevations above 7000 ft, with accumulations starting around 7,500ft. Snowfall forecast 5 AM Wednesday through 5 AM Thursday: Black Range 4 to 6 inches and Pinos Altos Range 6 to 8 inches.

GRANT COUNTY, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO