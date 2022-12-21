Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Valley, Dawson, McCone, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 16:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; McCone; Richland; Wibaux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 01:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Nelson, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall rates will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts and visibilities will vary over short distances..
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 15:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 55 to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County, Northern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 14:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Humboldt County and Northern Elko County. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Adverse travel conditions can be expected for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 14:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Yakima Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds expected along exposed ridges and higher terrain.
Wind Advisory issued for Lower Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 14:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Columbia WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph. Winds will gradually ease late this afternoon and evening. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Everett and Vicinity, San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 15:07:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Everett and Vicinity; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Everett and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 12:34:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-28 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow and low wind chills expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Wind chill to 45 below. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for White Pine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: White Pine County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...White Pine County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 6 inches for elevations above 7,500ft with the highest peaks and southwest facing slopes seeing up to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 to 70 mph. * WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range County. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very strong winds and wet snow could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy wet snow is expected to fall over elevations above 7000 ft, with accumulations starting around 7,500ft. Snowfall forecast 5 AM Wednesday through 5 AM Thursday: Black Range 4 to 6 inches and Pinos Altos Range 6 to 8 inches.
Wind Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 14:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts 35 to 45 mph. Winds will gradually ease late this afternoon and evening. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few more power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Pockets of blowing dust could reduce visibility on Interstate 15 near Barstow. Use caution if traveling.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 2 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 to 75 mph. * WHERE...Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet. * WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 2 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very strong winds and heavy wet snow on trees and power lines could cause extensive tree damage and power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall forecast 3 PM Wednesday through 5 AM Thursday: Sierra Blanca Peak 10 to 12 inches, Cloudcroft and Sunspot 7 to 10 inches, Apache Summit 5 to 8 inches. Snowfall totals could be higher along ridge line and highest peaks.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 7500 FEET * WHAT...Moderate to locally heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with up to 12 inches at the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains and Catalina and Rincon Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 14:22:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may approach 1/4 mile at times due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially along Interstate 15 from Monida Pass to Lima.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Western Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. The heaviest additional accumulation is expected along and north of M-28. * WHERE...Western Chippewa and Central Chippewa Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area. Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 16:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds will make the lake water rough and hazardous...and may result in high waves of 2 to 3 feet which could tip or swamp smaller craft. For your personal safety...avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas.
