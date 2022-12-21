Chelsea Announce Christopher Vivell As New Technical Director
Chelsea Football Club announce the appointment of Christopher Vivell from RB Leipzig for their technical director role.
View the original article to see embedded media.
The Chelsea hierarchy revolution continues as the club announce Christopher Vivell as their new technical director, with the German joining from RB Leipzig.
Vivell held the position of sporting director at the German club and joins the Blues immediately, with the January transfer on the horizon.
Vivell's arrival comes amid some tough news surrounding the injuries to Armando Broja and Wesley Fofana and with this appointment, the club will hope the future of their transfer business improves as Todd Boehly looks to reinvigorate Chelsea as a footballing powerhouse.
Upon his appointment at Chelsea, Vivell said: " Chelsea are building the most exciting project in global football and I’m extremely proud to be joining the club. There is so much potential for the club to continue to succeed, develop and grow.
" Under the new ownership, Graham Potter and the broader sporting team, there is a clear and sustainable philosophy underpinned by performance analysis, data and innovation, and I am looking forward to playing a part in that."
Chelsea fans will hope Vivell can have an immediate impact on the club's transfer business as Graham Potter prepares himself for what is set to be a busy January.
Read More Chelsea Stories:
- ' He's Very Nice' - Jorgino On Graham Potter
- Report: Liverpool Monitoring Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez
- Report: Chelsea 'Working On' Josko Gvardiol
- Report: Chelsea Could Move For Emiliano Martinez
- Report: Inter Milan CEO Speaks On Romelu Lukaku Situation
- Chelsea Injury Updates: Mason Mount And Wesley Fofana
- Report: AC Milan Are No Longer Interested In Hakim Ziyech
- Report: Chelsea Target Matheus Cunha Will Join Wolves
- Report: Chelsea Favourites To Sign Brazilian Midfielder Andrey Santos
Comments / 0