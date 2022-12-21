Poll: Which Dade high school football player is your Defensive Player of the Year?

The 2022 high school football season is over and once again Miami-Dade County had its share of top performers.

This week, the Miami Herald is asking you to vote on who you think was the best of those players on defense in Miami-Dade County this season.

Below is a look at 10 of the top candidates from this season. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Monday, Jan. 2, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates:

▪ Rueben Bain, Miami Central: Bain, this year’s Nat Moore Trophy winner and a University of Miami commit, finished with 28 sacks to lead the Rockets to their fourth consecutive state championship.

Miami Central’s Rueben Bain (4) battles American Heritage’s Ben Diaz (65) in the second quarter during the 2022 FHSAA State Championships-Class 2M at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale on Friday, December 16, 2022. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

▪ Lamont Green Jr., Gulliver Prep: Green Jr., a Florida State commit, finished with a career-best 20 sacks and 61 tackles to lead the Raiders to the Class 2M playoffs.

▪ Stanquan Clark, Miami Central: Clark, a Louisville commit, finished with 89 tackles, 15 sacks and forced four fumbles after joining a Rockets’ defense that dominated on their way to the Class 2M state title.

Miami Central Rockets Stanquan Clark (6) looks on during the game against American Heritage during the 2022 FHSAA State Championships-Class 2M at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale on Friday, December 16, 2022. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

▪ Daylen Russell, Miami Columbus: Russell finished with 50 tackles (39 solo) and posted seven sacks to anchor the Explorers’ defense and lead them to the Class 4M state championship.

Columbus defensive tackle Derrick Hart (99) and defensive tackle Daylen Russell (9) tackle Ocoee running back Keyondray Jones (0) during the second quarter of a high school football semifinal game at Tropical Park in Miami, Florida, Friday, December 2, 2022. SAM NAVARRO/Special for the Miami Herald

▪ Jermaine Beard, Miami Norland: Beard finished with 66 tackles and 12.5 sacks to lead the Vikings defense during a turnaround season and the Class 2M regional finals.

▪ Toddrick Brewton, Miami Northwestern: Brewton, an FIU commit, bolstered the Bulls’ defense against the pass and run in the state’s toughest classification, leading them to the Class 2M regional semifinals.

▪ Ben Hanks Jr., Miami Booker T. Washington: Hanks Jr. was the stopper on a tough Tornadoes defense, recording eight pass breakups, three interceptions and 31 tackles.

Northwestern Bulls wide receiver Rashad Davis (4) and Booker T. Washington Tornadoes defensive back Ben Hanks Jr. (12) battle for the pass intended for R. Davis on Saturday at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami. ANDREW ULOZA/FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

▪ Gavench Marcelin, Miami Belen Jesuit: Marcelin had no trouble disrupting opposing offenses again this season, finishing with 18 sacks and 99 tackles to lead the Wolverines to the Class 3M regional quarterfinals.

▪ Bobby Washington, Miami Palmetto: Washington, a UM commit, racked up 52 tackles, eight sacks and was one of the county’s most punishing hitters as he led the Panthers to the Class 4M regional quarterfinals.

Palmetto Panthers Bobby Washington (22) runs off the field during the second quarter of a high school football game against the Homestead Broncos at Tropical Park Stadium in Miami, Florida, Thursday, August 25. 2022. SAM NAVARRO/Special for the Miami Herald

▪ Eduardo Nunez, Homestead: Nunez totaled 93 tackles, six sacks, forced six fumbles and recovered two including one in the state final to help the Broncos make it to their first state final.