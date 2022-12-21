It seems to be the question of the moment. What's going on at Flint's Genesee Valley Center? The Flint Township mall is closed once again without many details. The mall announced on its Facebook page on December 25th that it would be closed on Monday, December 26th due to a water main break over the holiday weekend. A few short hours after posting they would be reopening on Tuesday, December 27th at 11:00 am, Genesee Valley Center announced they would be closing "until further notice".

FLINT, MI ・ 14 MINUTES AGO