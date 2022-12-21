Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Related
What’s Going On at Flint’s Genesee Valley Center? Doors Shut Once Again
It seems to be the question of the moment. What's going on at Flint's Genesee Valley Center? The Flint Township mall is closed once again without many details. The mall announced on its Facebook page on December 25th that it would be closed on Monday, December 26th due to a water main break over the holiday weekend. A few short hours after posting they would be reopening on Tuesday, December 27th at 11:00 am, Genesee Valley Center announced they would be closing "until further notice".
Already with the Valentine’s Candy, Michigan?
The turkeys are barely breathing their sighs of relief to have made it another year. Santa's sleigh has yet to take off. And at least one Lansing-area establishment has already trotted out the Valentine's Day chocolates. Those red heart-shaped boxes of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate are already adorning the store shelves at...
Popular Downtown Grand Blanc Pizza Shop Gets New Owners
The Grand Blanc area is seeing a significant amount of growth in the last several months -- and will continue for many more to come. Think about the old Farmer Jack & KMart property, news businesses opening in the Grand Mall, development off Baldwin Road, the new mixed-use development/beer garden and McCalister's Deli in Downtown Grand Blanc.
Axecadia To Open In Lapeer – What You Need To Know
What do you get when you combine axe throwing with an arcade? The answer is Axecadia. Get ready Lapeer County, coming in the spring of 2023, Axecadia will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer. According to a post on the Lapeer News & Discussion Facebook page by owners Christina and Christopher Herr, the new place is described as follows,
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
speedonthewater.com
Sunsation’s ‘Winter Boating On Lake St. Clair’ Video Destined To Become A Holiday Classic
Among my family members when we get together for the holidays, the annual debate revolves around one delicate question. And for the most part, we are equally divided on the answer. Is “Diehard” a Christmas movie?. The answer, at last in my realm, skews along gender lines. Most...
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
Lovely fourth-floor condo for sale in downtown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - A condominium in downtown’s historic Shearer Building is up for sale. The building is located at 315 Center Ave. and priced at $439,900. “It’s well laid out and well thought out,” Realtor Barb Appold of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said. “One of the things I love about this: there’s so much really good natural light.”
Just Days Before Christmas, Bronner’s Closes Due to Winter Storm
You know the upcoming storm heading to mid-Michigan is a problem when the symbol of the season in Frankenmuth announces it will be closing its doors just days before Christmas. Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland, the world's largest year-round Christmas store, announced this afternoon on Facebook that it would be closing its...
HometownLife.com
Chuck Waggin pet pantry helping humans keep their cats, dogs in hard times
Just days before Christmas, Patrice Johnson, Tracy Spencer and Melissa Hoffman arrived at Active Faith in South Lyon to pick up essentials to ensure happy holidays for their furry family members.The women were greeted by friends from the Chuck Waggin mobile pet pantry. “They are lifesavers,” said Johnson, a Wixom...
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
Genesee Valley Center closed until further notice due to water main break
FLINT TWP., MI – A popular mid-Michigan shopping mall will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a water main break, mall management said this weekend. Officials with the Genesee Valley Center, 3341 S. Linden Rd. in Flint Township, announced in a Sunday, Dec. 25, Facebook post that the mall will be closed until further notice due to a water main break in the mall.
WNEM
Space heater sets off fire alarms at hotel
MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters believe the cause of a fire at a Genesee County hotel is a space heater that overheated. Fire alarms started reportedly going off at the Gateway Hotel in Mundy Township on Gateway Centre Boulevard around 11 a.m. The Mundy Township Fire Department said when...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Blizzard shuts down roads and highways as snow flies and temperatures drop in Michigan
Several stretches of state and interstate highways were closed Friday afternoon and evening in Michigan as vehicles slid off roadways and authorities warned of worsening weather conditions. Michigan State Police shut down a section of I-94 in Berrien County and US-131 in Allegan County Friday afternoon because of crashes, including...
Closed For Good – Angelo’s Coney Island In Grand Blanc
And the sign says, 'closed'. Angelo's Coney Island Palace just off Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc has permanently closed its doors. I had no idea the business closed until I drove by the former restaurant last night. After doing some detective work (looking at Angelo's Facebook page), I found out Angelo's has been closed since November 16th.
Thousands of Metro Detroiters lose power as 'once in a generation' freeze, strong winds slam Michigan
Gusts as high as 55 mph and cold Real Feel temperatures fell to 20 to 30 below zero in Southeast Michigan on Friday morning, plunging thousands of DTE customers into darkness — and outages are only expected to mount as the day continues.
Texas Roadhouse To Open In Fenton
Deciding where to eat in Fenton is never an easy decision. There are so many awesome restaurants in the city and soon there will be yet another option for diners to enjoy. Development is underway for a new Texas Roadhouse location on Silver Lake Parkway. No exact grand opening date has been announced as of yet, I would venture to guess late 2023.
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight
FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
Snow continues to fall in mid-Michigan, making roads dangerous
The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for nearly all counties in Mid-Michigan, which will run from 4 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Saturday.
US 103.1
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2