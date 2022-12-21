ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

What’s Going On at Flint’s Genesee Valley Center? Doors Shut Once Again

It seems to be the question of the moment. What's going on at Flint's Genesee Valley Center? The Flint Township mall is closed once again without many details. The mall announced on its Facebook page on December 25th that it would be closed on Monday, December 26th due to a water main break over the holiday weekend. A few short hours after posting they would be reopening on Tuesday, December 27th at 11:00 am, Genesee Valley Center announced they would be closing "until further notice".
FLINT, MI
Already with the Valentine’s Candy, Michigan?

The turkeys are barely breathing their sighs of relief to have made it another year. Santa's sleigh has yet to take off. And at least one Lansing-area establishment has already trotted out the Valentine's Day chocolates. Those red heart-shaped boxes of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate are already adorning the store shelves at...
LANSING, MI
Popular Downtown Grand Blanc Pizza Shop Gets New Owners

The Grand Blanc area is seeing a significant amount of growth in the last several months -- and will continue for many more to come. Think about the old Farmer Jack & KMart property, news businesses opening in the Grand Mall, development off Baldwin Road, the new mixed-use development/beer garden and McCalister's Deli in Downtown Grand Blanc.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Axecadia To Open In Lapeer – What You Need To Know

What do you get when you combine axe throwing with an arcade? The answer is Axecadia. Get ready Lapeer County, coming in the spring of 2023, Axecadia will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer. According to a post on the Lapeer News & Discussion Facebook page by owners Christina and Christopher Herr, the new place is described as follows,
LAPEER, MI
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan

A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
FRANKLIN, MI
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan

It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
MICHIGAN STATE
Lovely fourth-floor condo for sale in downtown Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - A condominium in downtown’s historic Shearer Building is up for sale. The building is located at 315 Center Ave. and priced at $439,900. “It’s well laid out and well thought out,” Realtor Barb Appold of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said. “One of the things I love about this: there’s so much really good natural light.”
BAY CITY, MI
Chuck Waggin pet pantry helping humans keep their cats, dogs in hard times

Just days before Christmas, Patrice Johnson, Tracy Spencer and Melissa Hoffman arrived at Active Faith in South Lyon to pick up essentials to ensure happy holidays for their furry family members.The women were greeted by friends from the Chuck Waggin mobile pet pantry. “They are lifesavers,” said Johnson, a Wixom...
SOUTH LYON, MI
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
Genesee Valley Center closed until further notice due to water main break

FLINT TWP., MI – A popular mid-Michigan shopping mall will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a water main break, mall management said this weekend. Officials with the Genesee Valley Center, 3341 S. Linden Rd. in Flint Township, announced in a Sunday, Dec. 25, Facebook post that the mall will be closed until further notice due to a water main break in the mall.
FLINT, MI
Space heater sets off fire alarms at hotel

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters believe the cause of a fire at a Genesee County hotel is a space heater that overheated. Fire alarms started reportedly going off at the Gateway Hotel in Mundy Township on Gateway Centre Boulevard around 11 a.m. The Mundy Township Fire Department said when...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Closed For Good – Angelo’s Coney Island In Grand Blanc

And the sign says, 'closed'. Angelo's Coney Island Palace just off Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc has permanently closed its doors. I had no idea the business closed until I drove by the former restaurant last night. After doing some detective work (looking at Angelo's Facebook page), I found out Angelo's has been closed since November 16th.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Texas Roadhouse To Open In Fenton

Deciding where to eat in Fenton is never an easy decision. There are so many awesome restaurants in the city and soon there will be yet another option for diners to enjoy. Development is underway for a new Texas Roadhouse location on Silver Lake Parkway. No exact grand opening date has been announced as of yet, I would venture to guess late 2023.
FENTON, MI
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight

FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
BAY CITY, MI
