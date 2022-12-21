ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Banana 101.5

Popular Downtown Grand Blanc Pizza Shop Gets New Owners

The Grand Blanc area is seeing a significant amount of growth in the last several months -- and will continue for many more to come. Think about the old Farmer Jack & KMart property, news businesses opening in the Grand Mall, development off Baldwin Road, the new mixed-use development/beer garden and McCalister's Deli in Downtown Grand Blanc.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Banana 101.5

Axecadia To Open In Lapeer – What You Need To Know

What do you get when you combine axe throwing with an arcade? The answer is Axecadia. Get ready Lapeer County, coming in the spring of 2023, Axecadia will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer. According to a post on the Lapeer News & Discussion Facebook page by owners Christina and Christopher Herr, the new place is described as follows,
LAPEER, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Eminem

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, peek inside this Rochester home that once belonged to Eminem. It's absolutely beautiful but be sure to take a look at the bathrooms. Is that a hallway behind the toilet? Really? We're still scratching our heads over this.
ROCHESTER, MI
Banana 101.5

Larger Bar, More TVs & Seats For Fans At Grand Blanc B-Dubs

There is a flurry of business activity happening all around the Grand Blanc area, of late. Some places are moving on/closing up shop due to retirement, like Grand Blanc Appliance. Others are plotting to open in a month or so, like a new, organic juice bar & cafe. And, yet, others are reinvesting in their property like, Buffalo Wild Wings on Holly Road in Grand Blanc.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Banana 101.5

Texas Roadhouse To Open In Fenton

Deciding where to eat in Fenton is never an easy decision. There are so many awesome restaurants in the city and soon there will be yet another option for diners to enjoy. Development is underway for a new Texas Roadhouse location on Silver Lake Parkway. No exact grand opening date has been announced as of yet, I would venture to guess late 2023.
FENTON, MI
Banana 101.5

Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes

Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
BURTON, MI
Banana 101.5

Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Carhartt Plans to Expand in Michigan, Bringing 125 New Jobs

Carhartt has announced that it plans to expand its operation based in Dearborn, bringing 125 new jobs to our state. Carhartt manufactures premium workwear, outdoor apparel, and footwear. Michigan Chosen Over Other Locations. The project is supported by a $937,500 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program, making Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

James Hetfield Of Metallica Sends Video To Detroit Lions

Master of messages - James Hetfield of Metallica sent a super cool video message to the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell. Most Detroit Lions fans know that Coach Campbell is a die-hard Metallica fan. As a matter of fact, when Metallica recently announce their upcoming world tour that does include two date in November 2023 at Ford Field, Dan Campbell sent the band a video message of his own.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy