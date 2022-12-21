Read full article on original website
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Popular Downtown Grand Blanc Pizza Shop Gets New Owners
The Grand Blanc area is seeing a significant amount of growth in the last several months -- and will continue for many more to come. Think about the old Farmer Jack & KMart property, news businesses opening in the Grand Mall, development off Baldwin Road, the new mixed-use development/beer garden and McCalister's Deli in Downtown Grand Blanc.
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
Axecadia To Open In Lapeer – What You Need To Know
What do you get when you combine axe throwing with an arcade? The answer is Axecadia. Get ready Lapeer County, coming in the spring of 2023, Axecadia will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer. According to a post on the Lapeer News & Discussion Facebook page by owners Christina and Christopher Herr, the new place is described as follows,
Just Days Before Christmas, Bronner’s Closes Due to Winter Storm
You know the upcoming storm heading to mid-Michigan is a problem when the symbol of the season in Frankenmuth announces it will be closing its doors just days before Christmas. Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland, the world's largest year-round Christmas store, announced this afternoon on Facebook that it would be closing its...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Eminem
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, peek inside this Rochester home that once belonged to Eminem. It's absolutely beautiful but be sure to take a look at the bathrooms. Is that a hallway behind the toilet? Really? We're still scratching our heads over this.
Beloved 1929 Mary Crapo School Demolished In Swartz Creek, Michigan
Genesee County has said goodbye to several businesses over the years. Most recently the beloved Walli's East Building in Burton, click to see that here. And Grand Blanc is saying goodbye to Grand Blanc Appliance after nearly 70 years. Now, Miller Road in Swartz Creek is losing an iconic structure.
Larger Bar, More TVs & Seats For Fans At Grand Blanc B-Dubs
There is a flurry of business activity happening all around the Grand Blanc area, of late. Some places are moving on/closing up shop due to retirement, like Grand Blanc Appliance. Others are plotting to open in a month or so, like a new, organic juice bar & cafe. And, yet, others are reinvesting in their property like, Buffalo Wild Wings on Holly Road in Grand Blanc.
That Wing Place in Grand Blanc You Never Knew Existed is Closing
Sadly, we're saying goodbye to another local restaurant, one in Grand Blanc that you may not have even known existed. The owners of Crazy Legs on Dort Highway made the announcement on Facebook, noting with little fanfare that the wing joint was closing for good. They went on to say...
Texas Roadhouse To Open In Fenton
Deciding where to eat in Fenton is never an easy decision. There are so many awesome restaurants in the city and soon there will be yet another option for diners to enjoy. Development is underway for a new Texas Roadhouse location on Silver Lake Parkway. No exact grand opening date has been announced as of yet, I would venture to guess late 2023.
Word On The Street – Pizza Hut May Be Opening In Grand Blanc
It is always exciting to see a new business open in the area, it is even more exciting when it involves food. According to a close personal source, Grand Blanc may soon be home to a new pizza spot. It appears Pizza Hut is considering opening a new location at the Grand Mall on South Saginaw Street.
Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes
Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
Stony Island, Michigan: The Detroit River Boat Graveyard Where Boats & Ships Come to Die
The waters that surround Stony Island in the Detroit River hold a handful of wrecked and sunken ships and boats...in facts, it's widely called “The Detroit River's Boat Graveyard.”. And the name fits. The land where Stony Island sits was used by the Potawatomi tribe for hunting and fishing...
How Does Genesee County Road Commission Pick Which Roads To Plow First?
The first major snowfall of the year is upon us. We know salt won't fix several inches of snow & ice alone. Although, Genesee County Road Commission is well-stocked. You won't believe how much money they spend on salt. How does Genesee County Road Commission choose which roads get plowed...
Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
Carhartt Plans to Expand in Michigan, Bringing 125 New Jobs
Carhartt has announced that it plans to expand its operation based in Dearborn, bringing 125 new jobs to our state. Carhartt manufactures premium workwear, outdoor apparel, and footwear. Michigan Chosen Over Other Locations. The project is supported by a $937,500 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program, making Michigan...
James Hetfield Of Metallica Sends Video To Detroit Lions
Master of messages - James Hetfield of Metallica sent a super cool video message to the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell. Most Detroit Lions fans know that Coach Campbell is a die-hard Metallica fan. As a matter of fact, when Metallica recently announce their upcoming world tour that does include two date in November 2023 at Ford Field, Dan Campbell sent the band a video message of his own.
