kggfradio.com
A Water Update From Caney Mayor Josh Elliott
In a Facebook Live update earlier this evening on the City of Caney page, Caney Mayor Josh Elliott gave an update on the status of the water treatment plant, and when the system might be back to operating at 100% capacity. Elliott says the water on the skid A side...
kggfradio.com
Holiday Trash and City Office Schedules
Area government offices are closed today in observance of Christmas. The Independence City Hall will reopen at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Coffeyville city offices will also open tomorrow. Independence sanitation service will not run today and pickups will shift to tomorrow. In parsons, the Friday trash route was not picked up...
kggfradio.com
Parsons P-D Taking Down DUI's
The Parsons Police Department is joining other local and state law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Taking Down DUI traffic enforcement campaign. According to information released by KHP, the New Year's Holiday period outranks most other holidays in number of crashes in which...
kggfradio.com
Update: Caney Water Problems Continue
The city of Caney is once again dealing with water pressure issues from its water tower. Frozen water lines over the weekend caused water pressure throughout the town to drop considerably. Officials say the frozen line was located Sunday evening, but low-pressure problems continue to linger after city personnel began the thaw-out process. The boil order is in effect until further notice.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Bartlesville officer resigns amid conduct investigation, OSBI continues to investigate
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A Bartlesville police officer at the center of a multi-agency investigation has resigned. Earlier this month, FOX23 told you about allegations involving the officer, who was accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness. The Bartlesville Police Department launched an internal investigation while...
kggfradio.com
A Boil Order For Caney Begins on Christmas
A boil order has been issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) for the City of Caney. According to the KDHE, customers should boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water. You should also dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
kggfradio.com
Christmas Day Meals Served in Bartlesville
Many people turned out for a free Christmas dinner yesterday at the Adams Boulevard Church of Christ in Bartlesville. Rides were provided for those who could not drive or felt uncomfortable doing so with the residual ice and snow on the roads. Volunteers helped prepare and serve the meals to a couple of hundred or more participants. Entertainment was also provided with Maria Gus telling several Christmas jokes.
