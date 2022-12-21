The Texas Rangers had appeared to be planning to court Nathan Eovaldi in free agency since the final weeks of the 2022 season. Let’s go back to when Kevin Plawecki was released by the Red Sox. The decision to let him go was immediately denounced in the clubhouse, with Eovaldi and Rich Hill amongst the most vocal players against the move. When the Rangers showed immediate interest and scooped him up for the final weeks, it was clearly the beginning of their efforts to bring Eovaldi to Arlington.

58 MINUTES AGO