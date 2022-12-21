Read full article on original website
How Emily Blunt Got Ripped To Play Rita Vrataski In Edge Of Tomorrow
Starring Tom Cruise as Major William Cage and Emily Blunt as Sergeant Rita Vrataski, "Edge of Tomorrow" was a critical hit with its time loop plot – as Cage is doomed to live, die, and repeat. Considered by some to be one of the best sci-fi films of the 2010s, "Edge of Tomorrow" has great action sequences, fun thrills, and characters that you'll find yourself rooting for.
Blue Bloods Felt Like A Different Show To Vanessa Ray After Eddie And Jamie Got Together
"Blue Bloods" is a long-running procedural on CBS that's managed to keep things fresh for fans over a decade into its run. The basic premise of the show has remained consistent throughout all of that time. The central focus of the series is the Reagan family, most of whom work in law enforcement to some capacity. Across the show, we see how the Reagans interact with others and get used to having different people function as allies and enemies.
Evanna Lynch Felt Much More At Home Filming Her Second Harry Potter Movie
Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) goes from an abused orphan to a leader of a merry band of rebels, but it isn't an easy journey. When he first arrives at Hogwarts at 11 years old, he's a fish out of water. His closest confidantes are Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), who readily and consistently get into trouble with the Boy Who Lived.
Blue Bloods' Vanessa Ray Discloses What The Cast Talks About Between Dinner Scene Takes
While police procedurals and law enforcement drama series have long been a fount for storytelling on television, "Blue Bloods" still manages to bring a fresh approach to the genre. The CBS series has been around for 13 seasons and has managed to nab itself some impressive talent over the years, including Tom Selleck, Jennifer Esposito, Steve Schirripa, Donnie Wahlberg, and Lorraine Bracco, just to name a few.
Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Admits He Does Carry Some Of Rip's Intensity Within Himself
The Dutton ranch has been home to some challenging individuals over the years, but Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) certainly sits at the top as one of its most fierce attendees on the hit series, "Yellowstone." The family 'fixer,' whose hands are as dirty as his past, has been one of the most unnerving characters in the show, and he's willing to do anything for the family that took him in at a young age. Living up to the Yellowstone brand instead of earning it, Wheeler's antics in the show up to this point have been intense, which begs the question of just how the man behind the Yellowstone muscle handles tackling the role in the first place.
Jorja Fox Managed To Get A Catherine And Sara Rivalry Removed From The CSI Script
Filming a season of network television is a gargantuan task. The task of essentially offering a feature film a week becomes near-impossible when episode counts get into the double digits. While not as common today, typical network procedurals still knock out large episode orders that require them to be in near-constant production. It's an exhaustive process. Production on "Law and Order: SVU," for instance, was partly shut down in 2014 to give its cast, especially lead Mariska Hargitay, a chance to rest (per Deadline).
Iain Armitage's Season 1 Monologue In Young Sheldon That Left Zoe Perry Mind-Boggled
With over 100 episodes produced, "Young Sheldon" shows no signs of stopping its serialized dominance. The brainchild of Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the CBS comedy is the prequel series to the Emmy-darling "The Big Bang Theory." This time around, audiences are getting deep insight into Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) humble childhood in Texas, where he first developed his love for science and being a smart aleck. The young version of the iconic character is played by Iain Armitage, who first rose to prominence after his reviews of stage musicals went viral (via Playbill).
Why There Was A Major Battle Over Lois After Family Guy's Pilot Episode
Like "The Simpsons" and "South Park" before it, "Family Guy" has remained a mainstay as one of the longest-running adult animated series on TV. Fox debuted the new cartoon anti-sitcom in 1999, and the show was canceled by 2002. However, strong DVD sales and early-internet public outcry led to the show's return in 2005 (via National Review Online). As of 2022, the show remains on the air.
House Of Cards Went About Two Seasons Too Long, According To Fans
The legacy of Netflix's "House of Cards" is a tricky one. Once the flagship series of the world's first earnest streaming platform, the show slowly devolved from an arrestingly bleak depiction of Washington politics to a soapy melodrama that failed to match real-world intrigue. The final nails in its coffin were the 2017 child sexual assault allegations against leading man Kevin Spacey, which ultimately forced the series to awkwardly resolve a convoluted plot without its central character (via People). In its earlier, simpler days, however, it was regarded as a harbinger of what streamers could do for prestige television.
How South Park's Trey Parker And Matt Stone Really Feel About Offending Their Audiences
Over the 25 years that "South Park" has remained on the air, it has managed to attack every possible group it can by being an equal-opportunity offender. No one is safe from the animated show's satire, whether it's Tom Cruise and Scientology or Kanye West and fish sticks. Celebrities, politics, religion, and other taboo topics make up the usual fodder for the show's creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. In fact, Russian prosecutors tried in vain to ban the show at one point for fear it would incite religious hatred.
James Caan Turned Down A Hysterical Take On Superman
James Caan is arguably best known for portraying the hot-headed Sonny Corleone in 1972's "The Godfather," and it's a role that earned Caan the only Academy Award nomination of his storied career (per IMDb). Caan's role in "The Godfather" led to many more opportunities for the actor, including a once-potential run as DC Comics' most powerful character, Superman.
Breaking Bad's Dean Norris On That Intense Shootout Scene In Season 3
"Breaking Bad" is full of iconic moments. The AMC drama, which focuses on chemistry teacher turned meth cook Walter White (Bryan Cranston), has its share of them, including Walt letting Jane (Krysten Ritter) die, Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) explosive death, and many more. Another one of the show's most memorable moments is the shootout between Hank (Dean Norris) and the Salamanca twins, Leonel and Marco (Daniel and Luis Moncada) in Season 3, Episode 7, "One Minute."
The Seinfeld Fanny Pack Storyline That Never Made It Onto An Episode
One of the most interesting aspects of the beloved sitcom "Seinfeld" is how it serves as a time capsule for some of the biggest trends of the 1990s. If there was a fad during the '90s, fans could be sure that "Seinfeld" made fun of it in some capacity. From two-line phones to non-fat yogurt to label makers, the series went out of its way to lambast nearly every new craze that popped up during its time on air.
Lucifer's Kevin Alejandro Shares Whether He Believes His Character Deserves That Famous Nickname
"Lucifer" had a remarkably unusual run during its six seasons. The first three seasons ran on Fox before the network surprisingly canceled the supernatural crime show. Premium streaming network Netflix then proceeded to pick the series up for another three seasons, where "Lucifer" proved to be extremely popular. In 2021, "Lucifer" clocked an absurd 18.34 billion viewing minutes, according to Nielsen (per The Hollywood Reporter), which is a higher number than even the megahit "Squid Game." So while its time on network television might have been short-lived, its overall legacy is one of unrivaled popularity.
How I Met Your Father's Chris Lowell Says Chemistry Is The Most Important Aspect Of A Sitcom
Seeing as "How I Met Your Mother" dominated CBS' catalogue for nearly a decade, it shouldn't be too surprising that a spinoff was commissioned. Titled "How I Met Your Father," the series is set in the same universe as its predecessor, albeit with a different roster of characters. The focus is on Sophie (Kim Cattrall), a woman who recounts her various youthful love stories (young Sophie is played by Hilary Duff) to her son. Despite not being a direct sequel to "How I Met Your Mother," the Hulu sitcom shares much of the same DNA from the original series. There's still flashbacks, forwards, a lingering mystery of who the lead ends up with, and lots of romantic drama. Oh, and a lovable roster of flawed but hilarious characters.
The Studio Ghibli Easter Egg Fans Think They Found In Spirited Away
You'd be hard-pressed to find any film fan who doesn't at least have a passing knowledge of Hayao Miyazaki, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli who has worked in animation for over 40 years and has 11 feature-length animated films to his name. Considered a masterful storyteller and animator, Miyazaki is held in high regard by film critics and analysts alike, with the BBC dubbing him "the godfather of animation in Japan." With his reputation extending far beyond his home country, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences even presented him with an Honorary Award in 2014. His films have consistently earned critical acclaim and financial success, but most critics and fans agree that the Oscar-winning "Spirited Away" is possibly his greatest film.
What Has Mandy Patinkin Been Doing Since Leaving Criminal Minds?
Plenty of "Criminal Minds" fans were drawn to Mandy Patinkin's character, Jason Gideon, simply due to the show's first Unit Chief's backstory. Patinkin's take on the Behavioral Analysis Unit leader gave the character a unique vulnerability over the 47 episodes in which he was featured. That was one of the many reasons it was a tough blow for fans when the Chicago-born actor (via IMDb) decided to exit the show. No definite reason was ever given for why Patinkin left "Criminal Minds" after Season 2, other than the vague "creative differences" excuse. However, based on Patinkin's post-exodus remarks, it was suggested that he didn't enjoy the show's often-violent content.
Graham McTavish Once Worked On House Of The Dragon And The Witcher On The Same Day
Graham McTavish is a familiar face in the world of high fantasy media. Probably most recognized for his role as Dwalin in "The Hobbit" trilogy, McTavish has a foot in the door with many popular projects and franchises. Two more recent additions to his resume include "The Witcher," a Netflix original based on the novels and games of the same name, and HBO's "House of the Dragon," a prequel series to "Game of Thrones."
What Does Cesar Millan Have To Say About His South Park Parody Episode?
"South Park" has made a name for itself by spoofing celebrities and pop culture since 1997. Seemingly no one is ever safe from its wrath. Tom Cruise and Kanye West were featured in some of the major celebrity spoof storylines throughout the show's run. The Cruise spoof created drama regarding the depiction of Scientology that eventually led to the character of Chef being written off the show. Due to the show's format of each episode being made within the week before it airs, the writers behind the series are able to keep up with what's fresh in pop culture week-to-week, allowing for timely celebrity parodies.
Modern Family Star Sofia Vergara's Iconic Brunette Locks Are All Fake
When an actor takes on a role, whether it be for theater, TV, or film, they are required to completely morph from their true self into that character. This can include everything from mannerisms and posture to accents and emotions. Another transformation that is essential to achieving a sense of reality for viewers, of course, is appearance. Everything from wardrobe to makeup, or lack thereof, gives the actor's portrayal a sense of authenticity.
