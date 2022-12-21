Read full article on original website
Feenstra Pressing To Include Agriculture In Emerging Computer Technology
Hull, Iowa — Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra from Hull is pushing to expand a 2018 law about a new technology that processes data dramatically faster than traditional computers do. It’s called quantum computing and it has the potential to improve existing industries — and create new ones.
Iowa Beef Checkoff continues to provide valuable funding for research
IARN — Every time a livestock animal is sold in the U.S., a dollar from that sale is put into the national Beef Checkoff. That fund is then used to help promote U.S. beef. Unfortunately, that means that money isn’t available for other purposes like research. Dr. Dan Thompson, a professor at Iowa State University, said that’s why Iowa producers started their own state checkoff- to gather the funds to research things like nutrition, health, and carcasses.
Soy checkoff elects Meagan Kaiser as new chair, sets priorities for 2023
IARN — The United Soybean Board recently elected Meagan Kaiser of Missouri as the organization’s new Chair. Kaiser is ready to hit the ground running with her priorities for the soy checkoff in 2023. For more on this story visit the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network. Photo courtesy of...
Paddlefish Licenses Now On Sale
Statewide Iowa — Licenses for a chance to snag one of the state’s most unique fish are now on sale. The DNR’s Missouri River fisheries supervisor, Chris Larson, says paddlefishing licenses are on sale through January 7th. The season starts February 1st and runs through April 30th...
Smile, Be Patient & Keep Calm When Trying To Return Gifts
Des Moines, Iowa — If you got an ugly Christmas sweater, something in the wrong size or a duplicate item as a gift, ’tis now the season for returns, and lines at customer service counters are long. Margo Riekes, spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau, offers Iowans a...
UI Study: If The Weather Is Bad, Work From Home Or Delay Your Commute
Iowa City, Iowa — Studies find nearly 75-percent of crashes in Iowa happen in less than two inches of snow, and researchers at the University of Iowa are looking into the ideal commute times. Professor Jon Davis, in the UI Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, says the timing...
Resolving To Lose Weight In 2023? It’ll Take A Serious Commitment
Statewide, Iowa — As 2023 looms, the experts say about eight in ten New Year’s resolutions are broken by the second week in February. One popular vow that’ll be made on Saturday night is to lose weight. Nutritionist Heather Rasmussen says for Iowans who are positively committed to eating right and getting off the couch, they can absolutely get on course to better health.
