7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Lose Key Pro Bowler To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomed 99 Migrants on Christmas EveTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Mets suddenly have some serious competition for Carlos Correa
While Carlos Correa and Scott Boras have remained patient with the Mets as they look at his physical, they’re starting to turn up the heat. Correa-mas may come a day late after all. While the events which led to Carlos Correa agreeing to a deal with the New York...
Mets are in trouble: Carlos Correa’s camp won’t budge on contract demands
The New York Mets could be in trouble, as Carlos Correa has set a firm stance that he won’t renegotiate his contract. It’s important to note that the Mets are still looking into Correa’s medical records after a routine physical revealed some concerning information regarding a past injury to his lower leg. Correa suffered said injury in the minor leagues, and even had surgery.
Did Andrew Benintendi contract help Yankees with Ian Happ trade?
The New York Yankees are very familiar with the “price going up,” as fans watched for the duration of the 2022 season when Aaron Judge continued to hit home run after home run in his contract year, eventually earning $360 million over nine years (after they offered $213.5 million over seven).
John Henry propaganda machine doing damage control for Boston Red Sox
This has not been the type of offseason that the Boston Red Sox envisioned. In the ideal universe, Xander Bogaerts would still be in Boston. Their numerous offseason targets would be coming on board instead of spurning them, in some cases, for the exact same contract elsewhere. The Red Sox would not have needed to overpay for an aging closer and an “outfielder” with a questionable glove.
Texas Rangers finally make inevitable signing with Nathan Eovaldi
The Texas Rangers had appeared to be planning to court Nathan Eovaldi in free agency since the final weeks of the 2022 season. Let’s go back to when Kevin Plawecki was released by the Red Sox. The decision to let him go was immediately denounced in the clubhouse, with Eovaldi and Rich Hill amongst the most vocal players against the move. When the Rangers showed immediate interest and scooped him up for the final weeks, it was clearly the beginning of their efforts to bring Eovaldi to Arlington.
Rangers supplement Jacob deGrom with former Red Sox hero [Updated]
The Texas Rangers are back in the pitching market making a splash as they’re signing former Red Sox hero Nathan Eovaldi after already landing Jacob deGrom. Pain for the Red Sox in an already excruciating offseason only continues as the Texas Rangers have continued to be aggressive in improving their rotation.
