Man shot multiple times, killed in Strawberry Mansion: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 57-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Monday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Clifford Street at 9 p.m.Police say the man was shot multiple times in the torso and legs. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police.
Man, 22, struck and killed by fleeing vehicle in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle Monday night in North Philadelphia. The deadly crash happened near the intersection of North Broad Street and West Lehigh Avenue just after 8 p.m., according to police. The 22-year-old pedestrian was taken to Temple University...
Uber driver OK after passenger fires shot, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rider opened fire on an Uber driver Tuesday morning, police said.Philadelphia police say a passenger fired a single shot inside a car around 1:30 a.m. at 16th and Callowhill Streets.After firing, the passenger jumped out of the car, a gray Toyota, and ran away.Fortunately, the driver was not injured.Police have not released the identities of the suspect or driver. It's not clear what led to the shooting.
Man dies after being shot inside Brewerytown home
Police are investigating a homicide in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia.
92-year-old man reported missing on Christmas in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person William Finney. was last seen on the 26xx block of Glenwood Ave on Sunday, December 25, 2022. William is 92-years-of-age, 5’10’’, 160lbs, thin build, white hair, medium complexion, walks with the aid of a blue cane/walker and was last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket, blue overalls, and tan shoes. William frequents the area of the 72xx block of Walnut Lane. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Finney is asked to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or dial 911. The post 92-year-old man reported missing on Christmas in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video shows man looking into windows at off-campus housing near Temple
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for a man suspected of peering into windows at an off-campus apartment complex near Temple University.Philadelphia police released a video from the complex at 16th Street and Montgomery Avenue.Police say you can also see the suspect's car, a silver Honda Civic with a broken passenger-side headlight and expired Pennsylvania temp tags.They say the suspect peered into windows twice, once on December 1, and once on December 18.
40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve
TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philly man struck and killed; Del. man charged with DUI after driving through crash site
A Philadelphia man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and a Delaware man is under arrest after driving through the crash scene.
1 Shot Dead in Philly Hotel, 1 Gunned Down in Triple Shooting in Christmas Violence
A man was shot dead in a Center City hotel room and another man died in a triple shooting at a Hunting Park intersection during Christmas gun violence in Philadelphia. The first shooting took place just after 6 a.m. Sunday at North Franklin and West Cayuga streets in Hunting Park, Philadelphia police said.
Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in the 22nd District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to this shooting incident. On December 19, 2022, a resident of the 2100 block of W. York St had a brief verbal dispute with an unknown black male walking in the area. The unknown black male then approached the.
Philly Authorities Issue Arrest Warrants for 18 People Involved in Gun-Purchasing Scheme
Authorities have issued arrest warrants have been issued for 18 people involved in a wide-reaching purchase scheme of guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. WHYY's Tom MacDonald reports. (Original air-date: 12/19/22)
Body found in trash bag at N.J. home
A landlord found the decomposed remains of a person inside a garbage bag at a home on Beatty Street in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The circumstances of the death and the person’s identity remain under investigation, authorities said. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.
Philadelphia police investigate homicides in Germantown, Cobbs Creek
A 20-year-old and a 21-year-old were both shot and killed Friday in Philadelphia, police said.
Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died
A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
Police: Man, 21, shot multiple times in the street and killed in Germantown
GERMANTOWN - A 21-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the head in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened out on the street on the 100 block of West Chelton Avenue, late Friday afternoon, around 4:30. The 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds...
