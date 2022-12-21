ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times, killed in Strawberry Mansion: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 57-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Monday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Clifford Street at 9 p.m.Police say the man was shot multiple times in the torso and legs. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Uber driver OK after passenger fires shot, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rider opened fire on an Uber driver Tuesday morning, police said.Philadelphia police say a passenger fired a single shot inside a car around 1:30 a.m. at 16th and Callowhill Streets.After firing, the passenger jumped out of the car, a gray Toyota, and ran away.Fortunately, the driver was not injured.Police have not released the identities of the suspect or driver.  It's not clear what led to the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

92-year-old man reported missing on Christmas in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person William Finney. was last seen on the 26xx block of Glenwood Ave on Sunday, December 25, 2022. William is 92-years-of-age, 5’10’’, 160lbs, thin build, white hair, medium complexion, walks with the aid of a blue cane/walker and was last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket, blue overalls, and tan shoes. William frequents the area of the 72xx block of Walnut Lane. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Finney is asked to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or dial 911. The post 92-year-old man reported missing on Christmas in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video shows man looking into windows at off-campus housing near Temple

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for a man suspected of peering into windows at an off-campus apartment complex near Temple University.Philadelphia police released a video from the complex at 16th Street and Montgomery Avenue.Police say you can also see the suspect's car, a silver Honda Civic with a broken passenger-side headlight and expired Pennsylvania temp tags.They say the suspect peered into windows twice, once on December 1, and once on December 18.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve

TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
TRENTON, NJ
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in the 22nd District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to this shooting incident. On December 19, 2022, a resident of the 2100 block of W. York St had a brief verbal dispute with an unknown black male walking in the area. The unknown black male then approached the.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Body found in trash bag at N.J. home

A landlord found the decomposed remains of a person inside a garbage bag at a home on Beatty Street in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The circumstances of the death and the person’s identity remain under investigation, authorities said. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died

A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy