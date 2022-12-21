ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

National Signing Day Profile: Lonnie Rice

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7sMU_0jq0zfUp00

Player : Lonnie Rice

Position : Linebacker

Height/Weight : 6-0, 220 lbs

School : Lackawanna Community College

Notable Offers : Charlotte, Florida International, Georgia State, Kent State

Quote : "It's been a long time coming," Rice said of the Syracuse offer. "So when it finally happened, I already knew what I was going to do."

Evaluation : Lonnie Rice wanted to come to Syracuse since he was a high school prospect and the Orange started recruiting him. However, Syracuse did not extend an offer and he ended up at Buffalo before headed to the junior college ranks. That time out of high school has been good to Rice, who has bulked up significantly. He may only be six feet tall, but he has long arms which will be a benefit against ACC caliber competition.

On top of that, Rice played safety in high school so he brings those instincts with him to the linebacker position. He is also faster than most linebackers, which helps in coverage as well as blitzing situations. Rice is extremely athletic, reads plays well and is not afraid to play a physical style of ball.

The key for Rice to see the field in year one is learning the defense, working on block shedding and footwork. Do not be surprised if you see him on special teams.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Oronde Gadsden 2022 Season Highlights

Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden had a breakout 2022 season. He led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns as he became the go-to option in the passing game. He recorded 54 catches for 891 yards and six touchdowns on the season. Highlights of his 2022 campaign can be ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy