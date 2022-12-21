ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

'23 Louisville CB Commit Rayquan Adkins Flips to Cincinnati

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 5 days ago
This story will be updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another Class of 2023 recruit has opted to back off of their commitment to the Louisville football program and follow former head coach Scott Satterfield up to Cincinnati.

Miami (Fla.) Northwestern cornerback Rayquan Adkins announced Wednesday - the first day of the early signing period - that he has instead opted to sign with the Bearcats instead of the Cardinals.

Adkins is the second 2023 prospect to flip from Louisville to Cincinnati following Satterfield's departure earlier this month. On the same day that Jeff Brohm was tabbed as the Cardinals' next head coach, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill safety Jayden Davis decommitted from Louisville and committed to UC three days later.

At the time of his flip, Adkins had been the third-longest tenured verbal commit for Louisville in the cycle, having been in the fold since Mar. 5. Only defensive end Adonijah Green and quarterback Pierce Clarkson had been committed longer.

The 5-foot-11, 155-pound defensive back ranked as the No. 86 corner in the class, the No. 127 player in the state of Florida, and the No. 874 prospect in the cycle according to the 247Sports Composite.

Louisville is now down to a 13-man 2023 recruiting class following Adkins' flip. As of 8:00 a.m., Madden Sanker, Luke Burgess and Adonijah Green have faxed in their National Letters of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

