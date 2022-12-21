Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Celebrating Iowa’s 150th birthday
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Dec. 28, 1996, Iowans from all over the state converged at the state Capitol to celebrate Iowa’s sesquicentennial, or its 150th birthday. The festivities took a look back on Iowa’s history and a look forward into the future, featuring a mock legislative session that was modeled after Star Trek.
KCCI.com
Here's the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snowfall Sunday night and Monday morning created some tricky travel. Here are some of the latest totals.
KCCI.com
Temperatures continue to rise across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The brisk southerly wind and 30° temps that arrived earlier today aren't going anywhere tonight. The breeze will stay around 15-20 mph and keep the air from cooling too much into early Wednesday morning. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Tomorrow, temperatures make another jump...
KCCI.com
Iowans thaw out from Christmas weekend
AMES, Iowa — With temperatures finally on their way up, Iowans emerged from their holiday hibernation on Monday. In Ames, KCCI found many people clearing the latest layer of snow off from their sidewalks and driveways. Susan Brehm had a different task: shoveling a backyard racetrack of sorts for...
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35
KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
Jalopnik
An Iowa Mechanic Has to Pay $7.2 Million After Allegedly Scamming Repairs on Classic Cars
Looks like you can’t trust all mechanics. Especially when you’re the millionaire owner of a rare car collection. The Des Moines Register reports that an Iowa mechanic has been ordered to pay over $7 million after he scammed the former CEO of Angie’s List on both repairs and classic car purchases.
KCCI.com
WATCH: Teacher battles 8th grader in epic dance-off between exams
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Have you ever had a dance battle with your teacher?. Well, students at a Florida school challenged theirs to a dance-off between exams last week, and the video has since gone viral. The video starts with a student going straight into a dance, ending his turn...
Comments / 2