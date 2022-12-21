ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCCI Archive: Celebrating Iowa’s 150th birthday

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Dec. 28, 1996, Iowans from all over the state converged at the state Capitol to celebrate Iowa’s sesquicentennial, or its 150th birthday. The festivities took a look back on Iowa’s history and a look forward into the future, featuring a mock legislative session that was modeled after Star Trek.
Temperatures continue to rise across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The brisk southerly wind and 30° temps that arrived earlier today aren't going anywhere tonight. The breeze will stay around 15-20 mph and keep the air from cooling too much into early Wednesday morning. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Tomorrow, temperatures make another jump...
Iowans thaw out from Christmas weekend

AMES, Iowa — With temperatures finally on their way up, Iowans emerged from their holiday hibernation on Monday. In Ames, KCCI found many people clearing the latest layer of snow off from their sidewalks and driveways. Susan Brehm had a different task: shoveling a backyard racetrack of sorts for...
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35

KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
WATCH: Teacher battles 8th grader in epic dance-off between exams

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Have you ever had a dance battle with your teacher?. Well, students at a Florida school challenged theirs to a dance-off between exams last week, and the video has since gone viral. The video starts with a student going straight into a dance, ending his turn...
