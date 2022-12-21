Read full article on original website
Top 3 Low-Risk Farms on Pancakeswap for the Bear Market
Beyond a doubt, the bear market has left crypto investors and speculators in a state of panic. New crypto enthusiasts are left asking questions like: How can I profit or even make money in a bear market? Am I safe if I simply HODL? Or will an ideal scenario be the dollar cost average (DCA) or buy the dip in order to construct my stacks over the long run?
NEXT-GENERATION Blockchain OKC Launches Liquid Staking
It might surprise you to know that the Binance model of going from exchange, to exchange token, to blockchain, and to wallet. Is alive and well with other crypto businesses too. And one of crypto’s biggest players has been quietly building a fast, easy-to-use chain and one of the best Web3 wallets in the industry.
What is Convex Finance?
The crypto market has moved from simply buying and selling coins and hoping they moon. There are now different ways to earn cash and grow your portfolio. One such avenue in crypto is found in the emergence of Decentralized Finance. So, investors can now take advantage of a variety of passive income streams thanks to this dynamic sector.
What Is Crypto.com NFT? Part 2
This is the second article in a two-part series about the Crypto.com NFT platform. Here’s the link to the first article. Similarly, we answer 4 basic questions today on Crypto.com NFT. Now, you may be thinking that NFTs have been losing steam in the ongoing bear market. That is...
FTX customers file class action lawsuit saying assets belong to them
Account holders at FTX have filed a class action lawsuit claiming the assets being held belong to them and not the exchange.
What is Shade Protocol?
Built on the Secret Network, Shade Protocol is a collection of interconnected DeFi applications that protect privacy. These apps include Stablecoins, governance, bonds, staking derivatives, insurance, synthetics, lending, DEXs, etc. All of the major Shade Protocol DeFi applications adopt the characteristics of programmable privacy by leveraging the technical strength of...
The Latest Guide to Zilliqa – Part 1
This is Part 1 of an article series about Zilliqa. Ever since Ethereum’s creation in 2015, many other smart contract blockchains have emerged. Some of these popular alternative Layer 1 (L1) chains include BNB Chain, Avalanche, Solana and more. Today, we’re going to discuss a less well-known chain. One...
What is Interchain Name Service?
Blockchain name services are popular. Each blockchain has at least one service. However, the Cosmos ecosystem has the IBC, the Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol. Currently, it consists of 53 zones or blockchains. The Interchain Name Service (ICNS) gives you one name for all IBC chains. So, let’s dive into this and...
