Joenel Aguero Signs with Georgia

2023 safety Joenel Aguero has officially signed his letter of intent to play his college career at the University of Georgia.

According to 247Sports, Aguero is a 4-star prospect. He is also listed as the second-best safety in the country, the second-best player in the state of Massachusetts and the 32nd-best player in the country.

Aguero spent multiple seasons at IMG Academy before he returned to Massachusetts for his senior season. He stands at 6-0, 200 pounds and is an extremely versatile defender. He has the skill set to come downhill and strike from the safety spot as well as a wide coverage range as a deep safety.

Even when playing against some of the most pristine high school talents in the country, Aguero still stands out amongst the crowd.

SI All-American's John Garcia went to see American Heritage play IMG Academy — two of the nation's most elite programs — Garcia left most impressed with Aguero. Saying this of the young prospect:

DB Joenel Aguero (2023) worked multiple spots in the IMG secondary and filled in as the signal-caller at safety after Wilson's ejection. The junior has good length and is already filled out and he's armed with a smooth backpedal and foot quickness, but his range was how he flashed brightest late in the game. Aguero thwarted the best scoring attempt for AHS in the game's final minutes, breaking from the hash to the pylon by the time Murphy completed a quick drop in time to dislodge a one-handed attempt from Inniss.

The Bulldogs have been stacking up some of the nation's best at the defensive back position over the past couple of classes and Aguero is another big-time addition.

