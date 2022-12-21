ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Joshua Miller Officially a Georgia Bulldog, What He Brings

By Brooks Austin
 5 days ago

It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia.

It's not always the five stars that make the biggest impacts on Saturdays for this football program, however. Smart and this coaching staff have made quite a habit out of finding the upside in what the recruiting industry deems "three-stars."

Joshua Miller, a three-star offensive tackle out of Life Academy in Pennsylvania could potentially be that next one. He's a 6'5, 310-pound tackle that committed to Georgia back in the summer before his senior season.

A former Penn State commits, Miller came down to Georgia in the summer and immediately became a priority after what sources described as a major turnaround in his physical form. This is a football player that completely reshaped his body over the offseason leading up to his senior season, and with that came Georgia's full pursuit and admiration. Sources indicated that he lost as much as 30 pounds in-between visits.

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
