Georgia Signs OL Out of Carver High School

It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia.

The offensive line room at Georgia has been no stranger to that talnet rich pool either and they've just signed another one. Georgia native Kelton Smith has signed his national letter of intent to play his college football at the University of Georgia.

Smith is a 6'5, 315 pound offensive linemen out of Carver High in Columbus, Georgia, the former home of Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee who was the head coach for Carver prior to getting into the college game.

Smith received the committable offer status from the Bulldogs following several stellar camp visits according to sources. The massive southwest, Georgia native will likely move from his tackle position down inside to the guard spot upon arrival in college.

