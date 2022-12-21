ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Camera World

Update: NASA cuts live broadcast of today's astronaut spacewalk

By Lauren Scott
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eLTWH_0jq0z9Ww00

*Update: NASA has had to postpone today's planned spacewalk mission, which was due to air live all day.

NASA reports that "data on a fragment of Russian Fregat-SB upper-stage debris showed a close approach to the International Space Station". We don't know when the spacewalk will be, but managers at the agency are currently working out the next possible opportunity to perform the solar-installing mission. Read more below.

We've been a little obsessed with NASA operations this year, thanks mainly to the James Webb Space Telescope. It was officially launched last December and the images started rolling in by July – scenes so beautiful they bring scientists to tears .

Today we're in for another out-of-this-world treat. NASA is broadcasting live coverage of its spacewalk, and we'll be able to watch the whole thing, as two astronauts install the fourth solar array on the International Space Station.

You can watch the live coverage on NASA's YouTube channel, and we've also dropped the video link. below. It will begin at 6.30 EST (11.30 GMT), but the two astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio will switch on their spacesuit battery packs from 7.45 AM EST (12.45 UTC), and then the whole spacewalk is expected to last around seven hours!

How to watch the live US Spacewalk

The space agency will also provide live coverage of the spacewalk on NASA Television, the app , and the agency’s website .

To help you distinguish between the duo, Rubio will be wearing a suit with red stripes and Cassada will be wearing an unmarked suit. Both are part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission, and they've already conducted two spacewalks before.

According to Space.com today's spacewalk was pushed back two days because the agency wanted to use cameras on the end of its robotic, 57.7-foot-long (17.6 meters) Canadarm2 so that it might inspect a leaky Russian Soyuz capsule on the International Space Station while the astronauts are up there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFKye_0jq0z9Ww00

(Image credit: ESA/NASA–Thomas Pesquet)

NASA adds: "Cassada and Rubio are in the midst of a science mission living and working aboard the microgravity laboratory to advance scientific knowledge and demonstrate new technologies for future human and robotic exploration missions, including NASA’s Artemis missions to the Moon."

Since you're here, you might also like our guides to the best deep-space telescopes and the best camera for astrophotography .

Comments / 43

-----
5d ago

I'm glad to see at least a few sane & intelligent people here are aware everything from NASA is a ridiculous fictional farce. Imagine actually believing any of the nonsense from NASA is real. Hilarious.

Reply(2)
4
WW11 VET
5d ago

Couldn't get the green screen working. The Treasury Department has all the green ink tied up to print Diaper man's $1.7 Trillion budget

Reply
5
Tommy Athens
5d ago

That's normal. It happens everytime that the space station comes within Lizzo's orbit. Her gravitational pull and high radiation levels from microwaved tv dinner consumption would fry the cameras.

Reply
3
Related
CNET

NASA Eyes 'Mysterious Shapes' Inside a Mars Crater

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers us a lot of big mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has a lot of intriguing little mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the Arabia Terra region in the northern part of Mars.
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms

Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Upworthy

A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.

There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
IRVINE, CA
Daily Mail

Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space

The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
Gizmodo

The Best Photos From Mars in 2022

The Red Planet is desolate, freezing, and has an atmosphere 1% as dense as our own. Its winds blow in great gusts that kick up global dust storms that make and break Mars missions that rely on solar energy for power. Thankfully, spacecraft on and above Mars keep us Earthlings...
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Click2Houston.com

A volcano erupts in the United States

This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
LOUISIANA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth

Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy