Alabama State

Together Women’s Health Expands into Alabama with OB/GYN South Affiliation

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--

Together Women’s Health (“TWH” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered the Alabama market with the affiliation of OB/GYN South, P.C., adding 12 providers and three locations to the TWH network. Together Women’s Health is a women’s health-focused management service organization, backed by Shore Capital Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of women’s health services in the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005159/en/

OB/GYN South, a leading women’s health, obstetrics and gynecologic practice in the Birmingham, Alabama metropolitan area, is led by the physician team of Drs. William McKenzie, Jr., Jon Adcock, Alex Childs, Julie Taylor, Brent Parnell, and Justin Aldred. In addition to offering obstetric and gynecological care, the practice offers in-office mammography, urogynecology, and pelvic pain services.

“OB/GYN South has enjoyed the privilege of being a leader in providing women’s health care in our community for over 44 years. We feel Together Women’s Health is a natural collaborative partner that provides strong strategic, operational, and administrative expertise for private practices in women’s care,” said Dr. William McKenzie, partner of OB/GYN South. “This will allow our physicians and care team to focus on our greatest delight - the ability to care for and shepherd the hearts of our patients.”

“We are thrilled to partner with such an amazing group of individuals and believe the OB/GYN South team and reputation will be the foundation for our market presence in Alabama,” said Anthony Ahee, CEO of Together Women’s Health. “As we expand throughout the country, we continue building a mission-focused, physician-led culture, and are excited to welcome our new partners to the Together Women’s Health family.”

Entering the Alabama market is another step in Together Women’s Health’s strategy to be the most trusted name in women’s health. To learn more about a partnership with Together Women’s Health, visit togetherwomenshealth.com or contact us at partner@togetherwomenshealth.com.

About Together Women’s Health

Headquartered in Detroit, MI, Together Women’s Health (“TWH”) is a women’s health management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of obstetricians and gynecologists. TWH supports its affiliated practices and physician partners throughout multiple states with strategic guidance, administrative resources (including revenue cycle management, marketing, human resources, finance, accounting, and IT), operational expertise and capital, thereby allowing physicians to focus on clinical excellence and serving their communities. TWH is building a network of top clinicians in a physician-led culture. For more information about Together Women’s Health, please visit togetherwomenshealth.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005159/en/

CONTACT: Jordan Niezelski, Edelman Smithfield

jordan.niezelski@edelmansmithfield.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN ALABAMA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH WOMEN CONSUMER HEALTH PRACTICE MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Together Women’s Health

PUB: 12/21/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/21/2022 08:01 AM

Comments / 0

Related
