WorldQuant Announces Completion of Inaugural Global Alphathon Competition

OLD GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--

WorldQuant, a global quantitative asset management firm, today announced the completion of the inaugural Global Alphathon competition on its BRAIN platform. The Global Alphathon is a quant competition with over 14,000 participants from more than 100 countries who build alphas 1 and compete for cash prizes from a pool of over $100,000, full-time and internship opportunities at WorldQuant and other rewards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005794/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Twenty-eight teams from 19 countries, including Vietnam, China, India, Indonesia, Singapore and more, participated in the Global Alphathon finals, the last of the three stages of the competition. Following completion of the competition, five full-time and six internship offers have been made to high-performing BRAIN users.

“At WorldQuant we have found that talent is distributed around the world, but opportunity is not. Meeting talent where it is can help maximize their potential and enable the pursuit of even greater achievements,” said Igor Tulchinsky, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WorldQuant. “During the inaugural Global Alphathon, we saw the capabilities and quantitative acumen of thousands of participants across the globe. I want to congratulate the winners and all competitors for their hard work and creative ideas. WorldQuant celebrated its 15 th anniversary this year, and the quality of this competition reinforces my excitement for what quants can achieve in the future.”

“Congratulations to the top four Global Alphathon winning teams, which included students from the National Economics University and National University of Civil Engineering in Vietnam, Wuhan University and Peking University in China and KAIST Seoul in South Korea,” said Nitish Maini, WorldQuant’s Chief Strategy Officer. “These students showed tremendous effort and skill throughout the competition and earned their place as champions. I am thrilled about the success of our first Global Alphathon and excited to build on this momentum in future BRAIN competitions.”

The Global Alphathon took place on WorldQuant’s recently-launched BRAIN platform, an interactive, web-based simulation platform fueled by data and technology. Through BRAIN, consultants have access to resources to learn about quant finance, participate in competitions, submit alphas for potential compensation and connect with experienced quants and other consultants on the platform. The BRAIN platform has over 21,000 users and more than 700 consultants globally, who have the opportunity to utilize over 65,000 data fields to generate alphas and other algorithms and contribute to the larger WorldQuant effort. Learn more about BRAIN and sign up here: https://www.worldquant.com/brain/.

1 Alphas are mathematical models that seek to predict the future price movements of various financial instruments.

About WorldQuant

WorldQuant is a global quantitative asset management firm with over $7 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2007 by Igor Tulchinsky with the belief that talent is global, but opportunity is not, WorldQuant has more than 800 employees and 23 offices in 13 countries. WorldQuant seeks to get to the future faster, guided by the principle that there are an infinite number of insights to discover. The firm develops and deploys investment strategies across a variety of asset classes in global markets. For more information on WorldQuant’s philosophy and culture, please visit www.worldquant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005794/en/

CONTACT: Guy Potvin / Christina Tilt

WorldQuant

WorldQuantMedia@mlp.com

+1 212-320-1898

KEYWORD: CONNECTICUT CHINA INDIA VIET NAM SINGAPORE NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC UNITED STATES SOUTH KOREA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINTECH DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY ASSET MANAGEMENT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIVERSITY EDUCATION FINANCE CONSULTING

SOURCE: WorldQuant

PUB: 12/21/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/21/2022 08:01 AM