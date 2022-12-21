ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

WorldQuant Announces Completion of Inaugural Global Alphathon Competition

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KyKv6_0jq0z2Lr00

OLD GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--

WorldQuant, a global quantitative asset management firm, today announced the completion of the inaugural Global Alphathon competition on its BRAIN platform. The Global Alphathon is a quant competition with over 14,000 participants from more than 100 countries who build alphas 1 and compete for cash prizes from a pool of over $100,000, full-time and internship opportunities at WorldQuant and other rewards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005794/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Twenty-eight teams from 19 countries, including Vietnam, China, India, Indonesia, Singapore and more, participated in the Global Alphathon finals, the last of the three stages of the competition. Following completion of the competition, five full-time and six internship offers have been made to high-performing BRAIN users.

“At WorldQuant we have found that talent is distributed around the world, but opportunity is not. Meeting talent where it is can help maximize their potential and enable the pursuit of even greater achievements,” said Igor Tulchinsky, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WorldQuant. “During the inaugural Global Alphathon, we saw the capabilities and quantitative acumen of thousands of participants across the globe. I want to congratulate the winners and all competitors for their hard work and creative ideas. WorldQuant celebrated its 15 th anniversary this year, and the quality of this competition reinforces my excitement for what quants can achieve in the future.”

“Congratulations to the top four Global Alphathon winning teams, which included students from the National Economics University and National University of Civil Engineering in Vietnam, Wuhan University and Peking University in China and KAIST Seoul in South Korea,” said Nitish Maini, WorldQuant’s Chief Strategy Officer. “These students showed tremendous effort and skill throughout the competition and earned their place as champions. I am thrilled about the success of our first Global Alphathon and excited to build on this momentum in future BRAIN competitions.”

The Global Alphathon took place on WorldQuant’s recently-launched BRAIN platform, an interactive, web-based simulation platform fueled by data and technology. Through BRAIN, consultants have access to resources to learn about quant finance, participate in competitions, submit alphas for potential compensation and connect with experienced quants and other consultants on the platform. The BRAIN platform has over 21,000 users and more than 700 consultants globally, who have the opportunity to utilize over 65,000 data fields to generate alphas and other algorithms and contribute to the larger WorldQuant effort. Learn more about BRAIN and sign up here: https://www.worldquant.com/brain/.

1 Alphas are mathematical models that seek to predict the future price movements of various financial instruments.

About WorldQuant

WorldQuant is a global quantitative asset management firm with over $7 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2007 by Igor Tulchinsky with the belief that talent is global, but opportunity is not, WorldQuant has more than 800 employees and 23 offices in 13 countries. WorldQuant seeks to get to the future faster, guided by the principle that there are an infinite number of insights to discover. The firm develops and deploys investment strategies across a variety of asset classes in global markets. For more information on WorldQuant’s philosophy and culture, please visit www.worldquant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005794/en/

CONTACT: Guy Potvin / Christina Tilt

WorldQuant

WorldQuantMedia@mlp.com

+1 212-320-1898

KEYWORD: CONNECTICUT CHINA INDIA VIET NAM SINGAPORE NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC UNITED STATES SOUTH KOREA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINTECH DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY ASSET MANAGEMENT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIVERSITY EDUCATION FINANCE CONSULTING

SOURCE: WorldQuant

PUB: 12/21/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/21/2022 08:01 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions i n a U.S. annual defense spending bill. China’s military harassment of Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years, and the Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army has sent planes or ships toward the island on a near-daily basis. Between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, 47 of the Chinese planes crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary once tacitly accepted by both sides, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense. Among the planes China sent towards Taiwan were 18 J-16 fighter jets, 11 J-1 fighters, 6 Su-30 fighters and drones.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Professor Lingyun Xiang Was Appointed as the Invited Economic Advisor to the Embassy of the Central African Republic

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 27, 2022-- On December 16, 2022, on behalf of the Central African Republic’s embassy in China, Bernard GoLLoNDo, the ambassador of the Central African Republic to China, appointed Professor Lingyun Xiang, an economist based in the United States, as an invited economic advisor to the Central African Republic’s embassy in China for five years, from December 2022 to December 2027. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005058/en/ Professor Lingyun Xiang said: “the central African Republic is a friend and partner of China. The two countries insist on treating each other as equals and supporting each other. We are willing to join the “Belt and Road Initiative” to promote the cooperation between China and Africa, and assist the revitalization of the Central African Republic.”
The Associated Press

Ookla Commends the Communications Regulatory Authority of Qatar for Efforts to Help Improve User Experience During FIFA World Cup™

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 27, 2022-- Ookla ®, an internationally recognized leader in network measurement and connectivity intelligence, commends the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) for the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) for their important roles in driving network performance gains in the country. Ookla CEO and founder Doug Suttles recognized the MCIT and His Excellency Mohammed bin Ali Al-Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology in person for their efforts and achievements. These include this year’s FIFA World Cup™, which is both the first in the Middle East region and to be supported by commercial...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

AP Year in Pictures: A vibrant Latin America and Caribbean

The best images taken in 2022 by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean revealed the reality of migration, poverty and violence, but they also showcased the region’s intense, vibrant and colorful daily life. Latin American countries faced growing inequality as a result of the post-pandemic global...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people older than 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But even as cases surge, 64-year-old Li Liansheng said his friends are alarmed by stories of fevers, blood clots and other side effects. “When people hear about such...
The Associated Press

China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant

Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world? Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say. “China has a population that is very large and there’s limited immunity. And that seems to be the setting in which we may see an explosion of a new variant,” said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University. Every new infection offers a chance for the coronavirus to mutate, and the virus is spreading rapidly in China. The country of 1.4 billion has largely abandoned its “zero COVID” policy. Though overall reported vaccination rates are high, booster levels are lower, especially among older people. Domestic vaccines have proven less effective against serious infection than Western-made messenger RNA versions. Many were given more than a year ago, meaning immunity has waned.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
603K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy