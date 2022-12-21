ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

OFFICIAL: DE Zachariah Keith Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTqyJ_0jq0xiDQ00

DE Zachariah Keith

Height: 6'5" Weight: 250 lbs

Hometown: Douglasville, GA

High school: Douglas County

Power Five Offers: Maryland, Michigan State, Tennessee, UCF, Vanderbilt.

Group of Five Offers: Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, South Alabama, Temple, Western Kentucky.

Evaluation:

Keith checks the physical attributes the West Virginia staff is looking for; size and length, but one of the traits the coaching staff preaches is 'following the ball' and Keith fits the bill. He is always running toward the ball, and in his efforts, fills the stat sheet.

His strength stands out, moving offensive lineman back to collapse the pocket or shedding the block to get to the ball carrier. However, it's his relentlessness to the ball that gives him success.

Playing time projection:

Keith is built to play early in his career. It's just going to come down to how quickly his game translates to the next level, how quickly he can pick up on the scheme, and what WVU does in the portal. If anything, he should be able to compete to be in the rotation in year one.

Highlights:

