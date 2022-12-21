ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

How to respond to suspect price gouging following the historic blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the dig out continues, elected leaders have been asked about reports of possible price gouging in Western New York, especially involving private plow contractors. Gov. Kathy Hochul said price gouging is illegal during an emergency situation and all reports will be fully investigated by the...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Emergency Declaration signed by President Biden

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to the news release, the City of Buffalo announced that President Joe Biden signed an emergency declaration Monday for Buffalo and surrounding areas. The emergency declaration was requested by Gov. Kathy Hochul and will provide federal assistance to impacted areas and assist with recovery efforts.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

27 storm-related deaths confirmed in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed more than 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County faces blizzard’s troubling aftermath

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the dusting snow finally starts to settle, the chilling reality and consequences of this nightmare storm are kicking in. “Never thought I'd face this,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. “I thought the storm that we faced in 2014 would have been the worst...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

City of Buffalo anti-looting detail makes fifth arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since Sunday night, the issue of the looting of businesses closed because of treacherous weather conditions has been popping up across Western New York, and now especially in the City of Buffalo. On Tuesday, the city officials announced that it has created an anti-looting detail to...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

NFTA resumes some bus routes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After cancelling all service for multiple days while a blizzard slammed WNY, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) has announced it will be resuming some bus service. A full list of the routes restored on Tuesday is available below:. 4 Broadway. 8 Main. 25 Delaware. 34...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Lakeshore houses in Crystal Beach are completely covered in ice

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Houses along the shore of Lake Erie in Crystal Beach, Ontario, are completely covered in ice. This is a result of freezing spray coming from those massive waves that Western New York has seen all weekend. 2 On Your Side received pictures and video are from a viewer who lives in a housing complex that has been covered with ice, and officials there are hoping for a thaw soon.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

SUNY Buffalo State applies to become a university

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In keeping with a statewide trend, Buffalo State College is the latest local school to apply to become a university. The college is still awaiting state approval on the move. "Should this be approved, it will be time for us to have rich discussions over how...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police continue to check abandoned cars

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said cars still on area streets are causing a problem. Many of the cars were on the road after the driving ban was put into place as Buffalo was pounded with a snow in what became a blizzard. "Not everybody adhered...
BUFFALO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Death count rises from ‘devastating’ Buffalo snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of seventeen people have died from the snowstorm in Buffalo that came with freezing temperatures and high winds, which Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has described as “devastating.” Some deaths were caused by “emergency situations,” such as heart attacks, while others died in stranded vehicles or on the street, […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy