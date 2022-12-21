Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 On Your Side
How to respond to suspect price gouging following the historic blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the dig out continues, elected leaders have been asked about reports of possible price gouging in Western New York, especially involving private plow contractors. Gov. Kathy Hochul said price gouging is illegal during an emergency situation and all reports will be fully investigated by the...
Emergency Declaration signed by President Biden
BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to the news release, the City of Buffalo announced that President Joe Biden signed an emergency declaration Monday for Buffalo and surrounding areas. The emergency declaration was requested by Gov. Kathy Hochul and will provide federal assistance to impacted areas and assist with recovery efforts.
27 storm-related deaths confirmed in City of Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed more than 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
New York State Police confirm reports of 2 looting incidents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police on Sunday responded to claims across social media that there's been looting in the City of Buffalo during the winter storm that's shut down Western New York this weekend. One viewer sent 2 On Your Side videos near Grant and West Ferry...
'Lowest of the low,' Buffalo mayor rebukes looters stealing from stores, businesses during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had sharp words for looters Monday who have broken into and stolen items from several stores around the city during the Blizzard of 2022. Videos of ransacked stores and businesses with people running out with various items have been shared broadly on...
San Diego investors pay $4.5M for Go Car Wash site in Niagara County
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A San Diego-based commercial real estate investment group that already owns several local retail properties has added another to its portfolio. According to Dec. 20 filings in the Niagara County Clerk’s office, MDC Coast 24 LLC paid $4.5 million for the recently-opened Go Car Wash outlet at 2706 Military Road in the Town of Niagara.
Erie County faces blizzard’s troubling aftermath
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the dusting snow finally starts to settle, the chilling reality and consequences of this nightmare storm are kicking in. “Never thought I'd face this,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. “I thought the storm that we faced in 2014 would have been the worst...
City of Buffalo anti-looting detail makes fifth arrest
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since Sunday night, the issue of the looting of businesses closed because of treacherous weather conditions has been popping up across Western New York, and now especially in the City of Buffalo. On Tuesday, the city officials announced that it has created an anti-looting detail to...
Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in Western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see cancelled flights and dangerous roads.
How to find your car if it was towed after the blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like with the last major winter storm that hit the area, databases and resources are being set up to help people find where their cars have been towed after being abandoned in the snow. Depending on where you car is towed and who it is towed...
2 On Your Side
Local Wegmans steps up to help feed hospital during winter storm
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — With so many stores forced to shut down from the winter storm over the holiday weekend, thousands of Western New Yorkers were left without a place to find food. Wegmans on Military Road in Niagara Falls, looking for a way to help, opened briefly on...
NFTA resumes some bus routes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After cancelling all service for multiple days while a blizzard slammed WNY, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) has announced it will be resuming some bus service. A full list of the routes restored on Tuesday is available below:. 4 Broadway. 8 Main. 25 Delaware. 34...
Lakeshore houses in Crystal Beach are completely covered in ice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Houses along the shore of Lake Erie in Crystal Beach, Ontario, are completely covered in ice. This is a result of freezing spray coming from those massive waves that Western New York has seen all weekend. 2 On Your Side received pictures and video are from a viewer who lives in a housing complex that has been covered with ice, and officials there are hoping for a thaw soon.
SUNY Buffalo State applies to become a university
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In keeping with a statewide trend, Buffalo State College is the latest local school to apply to become a university. The college is still awaiting state approval on the move. "Should this be approved, it will be time for us to have rich discussions over how...
Erie County Executive says if you drive under a travel ban, you will be ticketed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A travel ban is in place for all of Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties. There's also travel advisories for Wyoming and Chautauqua counties. The New York State traffic cameras showed just how bad conditions have been throughout the day. At times, they're completely covered by...
Buffalo Police continue to check abandoned cars
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said cars still on area streets are causing a problem. Many of the cars were on the road after the driving ban was put into place as Buffalo was pounded with a snow in what became a blizzard. "Not everybody adhered...
3rd death reported in Western New York as a result of storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Video shared online of a body lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington Avenue has been confirmed by 2 On Your Side as the third death during the Blizzard of 2022. While details are scarce according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson due to...
Death count rises from ‘devastating’ Buffalo snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of seventeen people have died from the snowstorm in Buffalo that came with freezing temperatures and high winds, which Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has described as “devastating.” Some deaths were caused by “emergency situations,” such as heart attacks, while others died in stranded vehicles or on the street, […]
18 die as monster storm brings rain, snow, cold across US
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A frigid winter storm killed at least 18 people as it swept across the country, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and leaving millions of people on edge about the possibility of Christmas Eve blackouts. The storm unleashed its full fury...
Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
