ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

OFFICIAL: LB Ben Cutter Signs with West Virginia

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12NlAp_0jq0xTvP00

LB Ben Cutter

Height: 6'1" Weight: 215 lbs

Hometown: Denver, North Carolina

High school: East Lincoln

Power Five Offers: Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers: East Carolina

Evaluation:

Cutter is an aggressive linebacker who has a nose for the ball. His pre-snap movements along the line of scrimmage and timing the snap gives him an edge to the backfield. His physicality shows when shedding blocks or takes them head-on, pushing the lead blocker into the ball carrier, and attacking the ball with bad intentions. He can also drop into pass coverage in both and man. Additionally, he's a tough ball carrier, using the same physicality on the defensive side to run over defenders.

Playing Time Projection:

Cutter will probably begin his Mountaineer career on special teams in year one as he gets accustomed to college football. There's always a chance he could be in the rotation but I suspect it will be year two or three before he sees significant action.

Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

REPORT: Tony Washington Departing WVU

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, West Virginia receivers coach Tony Washington Jr. will depart Morgantown for Liberty to reunite with newly hired head coach Jameu Chadwell. Washington worked under Chadwell for two seasons prior to joining Neal Brown's staff at West Virginia. Three Mountaineer receivers (Sam James, Bryce Ford-Wheaton,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/27

West Virginia's final game of non-conference play (for now) was not as smooth as head coach Bob Huggins would have liked. They were never able to truly pull away and defeat Stony Brook handily like they were expected to do. He voiced his frustrations with WVU play-by-play man, Tony Caridi, and then once again in his postgame press conference.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy