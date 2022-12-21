OFFICIAL: LB Ben Cutter Signs with West Virginia

LB Ben Cutter

Height: 6'1" Weight: 215 lbs

Hometown: Denver, North Carolina

High school: East Lincoln

Power Five Offers: Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers: East Carolina

Evaluation:

Cutter is an aggressive linebacker who has a nose for the ball. His pre-snap movements along the line of scrimmage and timing the snap gives him an edge to the backfield. His physicality shows when shedding blocks or takes them head-on, pushing the lead blocker into the ball carrier, and attacking the ball with bad intentions. He can also drop into pass coverage in both and man. Additionally, he's a tough ball carrier, using the same physicality on the defensive side to run over defenders.

Playing Time Projection:

Cutter will probably begin his Mountaineer career on special teams in year one as he gets accustomed to college football. There's always a chance he could be in the rotation but I suspect it will be year two or three before he sees significant action.

Highlights:

