Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

1 dead after house fire in Fairfax

WASHINGTON - One person was found deceased and another was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Fairfax County. The house on the 3500 block of Goodview Court in the Mantua area was on fire Monday evening, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Crews were able to get the fire under control, but the structural integrity of the house was compromised.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

1 unaccounted for after house fire in Fairfax

WASHINGTON - One occupant was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another is unaccounted for after a house fire in Fairfax County. The house on the 3500 block of Goodview Court in the Mantua area was on fire Monday evening, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Crews were able to get the fire under control, but the structural integrity of the house was compromised.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Possible illegal dumping of tires in DC

In the northern part of Anacostia Park in DC, a mountain of tires were found under an elevated portion of 295 that could be from illegal dumping. We talk to Nathan Harrington of the Ward 8 Woods Conservancy about it.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Body found in burning car in Laurel identified as DC teen

LAUREL, Md. - A body Anne Arundel County police found in the backseat of a burning car three months ago, has been identified as a D.C. teenager. On Tuesday, police revealed that they now believe Marquette Knight, 17, was the person who was discovered shot to death in a field near the Tribeca Trail in Laurel on Sept. 27.
LAUREL, MD
fox5dc.com

Dog thief wanted for armed robbery in NW DC

WASHINGTON - Police are on the lookout for a suspect they say stole a dog in Northwest D.C. Metropolitan Police Department detectives have released photos of a suspect in an armed robbery from the evening of Dec. 26. Police say the suspect approached a victim with a gun in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Teen dies after falling through ice on pond in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old is dead after falling through a frozen pond in Prince William County. Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials received a call on Christmas Eve around 9:54 p.m. for an adult male who fell through the ice on a pond near the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop, in the Piedmont community in Haymarket.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Top-ranked Virginia high school accused of depriving students of merit awards

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - One of the top high schools in Northern Virginia deprived students of the national merit recognition they earned, according to a parent whose son was affected. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology parents are demanding administrators be held accountable. Can you imagine earning a prestigious...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

It's National Fruitcake Day!

We're tasting delicious (no, really - we mean it) fruitcakes with Cakes By Happy Eatery in Manassas. Emily Wu shows off the often controversial delicacy.
MANASSAS, VA

