fox5dc.com
1 dead after house fire in Fairfax
WASHINGTON - One person was found deceased and another was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Fairfax County. The house on the 3500 block of Goodview Court in the Mantua area was on fire Monday evening, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Crews were able to get the fire under control, but the structural integrity of the house was compromised.
fox5dc.com
1 unaccounted for after house fire in Fairfax
WASHINGTON - One occupant was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another is unaccounted for after a house fire in Fairfax County. The house on the 3500 block of Goodview Court in the Mantua area was on fire Monday evening, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Crews were able to get the fire under control, but the structural integrity of the house was compromised.
fox5dc.com
Possible illegal dumping of tires in DC
In the northern part of Anacostia Park in DC, a mountain of tires were found under an elevated portion of 295 that could be from illegal dumping. We talk to Nathan Harrington of the Ward 8 Woods Conservancy about it.
fox5dc.com
Body found in burning car in Laurel identified as DC teen
LAUREL, Md. - A body Anne Arundel County police found in the backseat of a burning car three months ago, has been identified as a D.C. teenager. On Tuesday, police revealed that they now believe Marquette Knight, 17, was the person who was discovered shot to death in a field near the Tribeca Trail in Laurel on Sept. 27.
fox5dc.com
Plane crashes into icy creek in Anne Arundel County; kayakers assist in rescue
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A small plane has crashed into Beards Creek in Anne Arundel County, officials say. The pilot and sole occupant has been identified as Steve Couchman, 71, of Frederick, Maryland. He was transported by ambulance to Anne Arundel Medical Center where he is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.
fox5dc.com
Dog thief wanted for armed robbery in NW DC
WASHINGTON - Police are on the lookout for a suspect they say stole a dog in Northwest D.C. Metropolitan Police Department detectives have released photos of a suspect in an armed robbery from the evening of Dec. 26. Police say the suspect approached a victim with a gun in the...
fox5dc.com
Officials on scene of teen falling through frozen pond
A FOX 5 viewer captured the scene of dozens of Prince William County officials responding to a 19-year-old who had fallen through a frozen pond in Haymarket. (VIDEO CREDT: @KENKOCHER)
fox5dc.com
Travel troubles persist across DMV after weekend storm
Travel troubles continue for passengers flying Southwest Airlines nationwide and here in the Washington, D.C. area. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has more from Reagan National Airport.
fox5dc.com
Teen dies after falling through ice on pond in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old is dead after falling through a frozen pond in Prince William County. Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials received a call on Christmas Eve around 9:54 p.m. for an adult male who fell through the ice on a pond near the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop, in the Piedmont community in Haymarket.
fox5dc.com
Reflecting Pool freezes over, but remember – ice skating is not allowed
WASHINGTON - Freezing temperatures froze the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and some were tempted to strap on some skates and take to the ice. But – ice skating on the Reflecting Pool is not allowed, per the National Park Service. Ice skating on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was...
fox5dc.com
Murder at Hangar Club in Upper Marlboro under investigation
Prince George's County police are looking for the person who killed a man at a Temple Hills nightclub early Wednesday morning. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to a witness about the chaos that occurred inside the Hangar Club.
fox5dc.com
Top-ranked Virginia high school accused of depriving students of merit awards
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - One of the top high schools in Northern Virginia deprived students of the national merit recognition they earned, according to a parent whose son was affected. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology parents are demanding administrators be held accountable. Can you imagine earning a prestigious...
fox5dc.com
It's National Fruitcake Day!
We're tasting delicious (no, really - we mean it) fruitcakes with Cakes By Happy Eatery in Manassas. Emily Wu shows off the often controversial delicacy.
