WASHINGTON - One occupant was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another is unaccounted for after a house fire in Fairfax County. The house on the 3500 block of Goodview Court in the Mantua area was on fire Monday evening, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Crews were able to get the fire under control, but the structural integrity of the house was compromised.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO