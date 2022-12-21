Read full article on original website
4 Cryptocurrencies With Plenty Of Upsides In 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Solana, And More!
2022 was a year of downsides for the market and users actively involved in the landscape. Most people would be looking to correct their losses in the coming year and find crypto assets with some decent potential to make them money. The market is filled with thousands of cryptocurrencies, and only a handful can make you profits, even with the right timing. However, the market is in a situation where there are not as many downsides as there are upsides, so you might take that bet on crypto assets that are most likely to gain their lost value back. Another smart strategy would be to find gems in the market that can help you make money before the rest of the ecosystem catches on to it. Here are four cryptocurrencies with plenty of upsides in the new year, including some giants of the crypto landscape, plus Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a hugely promising meme coin.
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ex BNY Mellon David Shwed
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at Bitcoinist decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
Over 60% Of Ethereum Blocks Are OFAC Complaint, A Reason To Worry?
When Ethereum finally moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) to a Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism, it had been done to much fanfare in the community. Most celebrated the new promise of better efficiency and significantly less energy consumption. However, just months after the upgrade, a new problem has reared its head and that is how much easier it is to sanction ETH transactions.
Polkadot and Rocketize Token Are To-Go Investment Options in the Crypto Market.
Investment is a dicey business. To succeed, you must know that you are making the wrong investment choices that can make any investor lose the shirt on their back. Without a thorough understanding of the market, it is easy to become overwhelmed and make mistakes. The same warning rings true for those looking to put their money in the crypto market. The crypto market has provided a level field for the average Joe to try his luck and make millions. However, without proper understanding, it can also bankrupt said investor.
100X Crypto Opportunities in 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and Quant.
Cryptocurrency is a vibrant, fast-paced community, with cryptos entering the coin market daily. One must be aware of the most recent releases and trends to make a substantial profit. Several trends are now gaining traction in the crypto world. One of those trends is meme coins. Dogecoin (DOGE) was the...
Three Popular Cryptocurrencies To Invest In Are Avalanche, Cosmos, And Dogeliens
Imagine placing an order for a cup to be delivered to your doorstep, but instead, you get a spoon on delivery. That’s a true instance of disappointment. These three cryptocurrencies including Dogeliens (DOGET), are the exact crypto packages desired and ordered by most traders. Avalanche Is Advancing Every Single...
Ethereum Bearish Signal: Network Demand Remains Low
On-chain data shows the demand on the Ethereum network has continued to drop recently, a sign that could be bearish for the asset’s value. Ethereum Total Transaction Count Continues To Go Down. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH transaction count has observed a...
Big Eyes coin, Ethereum And Cosmos: These Are Your Viable Options To Invest In Cryptocurrencies
The birth of the crypto market has inspired millions of people to try investing. Some become millionaires in a few months, while others lose a significant amount of money. This has made those still investing in the cryptocurrency market more cautious about where they put their money and which cryptocurrencies they trust.
LBank Presents TechFest International Blockchain Summit In Bombay
TechFest IIT Bombay is Asia’s Largest technology festival where the world’s leading crypto influencers gather with key government delegates, media and other investors to assist the global blockchain and cryptocurrency communities. It is one of the most prestigious events of the global cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem. Furthermore, the...
Best Non-Custodial Crypto Wallets in 2023
The collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange earlier in 2022 sent ripples of shock across the entire market, forcing users to question the reliability of the centralized storage solutions they were being offered by trading venues. The aftermath of the exchange’s failure saw a sudden increase in interest towards the types of wallets available on the market, specifically non-custodial solutions.
Looking For 50X Returns In 2023? Consider Solana, Ripple, and Big Eyes Coin
The 2022 crypto market came with a lot of negatives that left investors downcast and disappointed. In anticipation of the new year, price forecasters have downplayed the likelihood of most current cryptocurrencies setting a new record high. However, they are convinced that a strong run might occur. The correct crypto...
Why Is Everyone Buying Jetshare Tokens?
With the current downward trend in the blockchain industry, now is the time to inspect the crypto market and carefully invest in strong projects with good fundamentals. With the current state of the world, there has never been a better time to diversify your income. RJ Aleksandrs, a pilot and...
APY Gains Made Simple With Oryen Network And Aave (AAVE). ORY Presale Live
With the crypto market at a multi-year low, now is the perfect time to buy a presale that is likely to launch into a new macro uptrend. One of these projects is Oryen Network, which allows users to stake ORY tokens with its signature protocol OAT and get up to 90% APY on their assets. This fixed APY rate is market-leading compared to other platforms, as it is backed by a plethora of systems such as Oryen Swap and Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT). As more people recognize this and begin staking ORY tokens using OAT, Oryen Network is quickly becoming one of the most talked about projects on YouTube and other communities.
Will Big Eyes Coin Sooner Or Later Transcend Projects Like Cardano And Bitcoin Cash?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming cryptocurrency project that aims to surface as a revolutionary meme token, surpassing potential projects like Cardano (ADA) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in the market. After the recent crypto market crash because of the FTX Token (FTT) collapse, people are looking for an innovative crypto project that can bring them out of this despair. Will Big Eyes Coin (BIG) be able to satisfy its users’ needs? Let’s find this out by taking a brief overview of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG), starting with shedding some light on Cardano (ADA) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
Still Holding Your Pi Network Tokens? An Huobi Listing Could Be Coming Soon
Pi Network has been around for three years now and has managed to amass a large community for a token that is yet to be listed on any exchanges. The tokens which can be mined directly from a smartphone have been working on moving to the mainnet, and it seems that this move will finally bring to pass what the community craves the most – an exchange listing.
XT.COM Lists AGN in its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of AGN on its platform in the Main & Web3 Zones. The AGN/USDT and AGN/ETH trading pairs will be open for trading from 2022-12-26 8:00 (UTC). About AGN token. AGN is an ERC-20 token deployed...
MEXC Global Officially Launches MEXC Mastercard to Support Global Payment
On December 27, MEXC Global, the world’s leading crypto-asset trading platform, officially launched the MEXC Mastercard, allowing cryptocurrency holders to use digital assets in daily payments. It is reported that the MEXC Mastercard can be directly connected to the user’s MEXC account, allowing users to recharge with cryptocurrency balances....
The Utility Of Big Eyes Coin Can Potentially Set It At The Top In 2023 — Find Out How Ethereum And XRP Are Doing
The reach for cryptocurrencies is ever-widening as PayPal has declared that it’ll launch its services to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies in Luxembourg pretty soon. We see this broadening spectrum of digital currencies and their utilization in different sectors. The demand has undoubtedly surged with the expansion, and the idea sells like nothing else because it’s the buyer it respects and grants authority to, unlike conventional means. Hence, more and more people buy this concept, and the industry will potentially grow in the future, given its utility. Despite that, there’s plenty to select from, and it’s pretty challenging to sift through the logs of projects without any idea about them. You can’t just dive in on luck. The more data-driven you are, the more probable it is for you to double up your game. Let’s start with the first on our list – Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
10 Best Casino Affiliate Programs and iGaming Affiliate Networks
Do you aim to monetize your casino-themed websites? You can partner with the best casino affiliate program. This article rated the best ten programs based on several factors, including account management, reliability, payouts, support, commissions, etc. Furthermore, this sector has grown tremendously over the years, spreading its tentacles into different...
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) becomes the clear choice for traders as Tron (TRX) and Polygon (MATIC) nosedive
When well-known names like Tron (TRX) and Polygon (MATIC) start to indicate a dismal future, the crypto space is bound to get uneasy. But a new player, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), has been getting all the attention lately, and for the right reasons! Read ahead to know all about the current bleak situations of Tron (TRX) and Polygon (MATIC), and how the growth of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) compares to these two.
