New Mexico State

Arctic blast arrives east Thursday

By Zoe Mintz
 6 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is the first official day of winter, and what a lovely first day of the season it will be. Seasonable to above-average temperatures are forecast across the state, along with plenty of sunshine. Winds will begin to pick up this afternoon and evening ahead of an arctic cold front that will bring drastic changes east.

Forecast Continues Below

The arctic air mass will begin to impact far northeast New Mexico into Thursday. Afternoon temperatures in Clayton are forecast to only be in the single digits and teens in Tucumcari. The cold air will continue to push south into Thursday evening, bringing dangerous cold all across the east through 11 a.m. Friday. Wind Chill Warnings, Advisories, and Watches are in effect all across the east as wind chill values may get down -15 to -30 below zero.

The cold air will stick around the east early Saturday morning before quickly rebounding into the weekend. Temperatures will get back to normal, and then above average starting Sunday and into the early parts of next week.

