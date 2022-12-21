(Douglas County, NE) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. The Sheriff's Office says 55 year old Monica Helm has not been seen since around 1:00 the afternoon of December 22nd. Investigators say she was last seen in the area of her home, near 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. Helm is described as being 5’4” and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO