Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Two men arrested for robbing USPS worker in VirginiaEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Portsmouth Courthouse in VirginiaEdy ZooPortsmouth, VA
Related
whro.org
One Norfolk man makes his neighborhood merry — and definitely bright
This year, Ross Oliviera’s musical light show gives the USS Wisconsin a run for its money. He started last year, when he got into using microcontrollers to turn holiday lights on and off. “When you're programming these lights to blink on and off, you're basically programming them to stay...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Virginia Beach.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
The weather outside is frightful in Hampton Roads for Christmas weekend 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The massive weather system brought damage to some parts of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina. Winds knocked down flagpoles and even parts of buildings – all as temperatures dropped and some area families spent Christmas Eve without power at home. Gusty winds from the...
Virginia Beach man missing for nearly a month
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are asking for help to find a missing man. We're told 34-year-old Marquis Gibson's family hasn't heard from him since November 28, 2022, and they don't know where he's living. Police say he's known to stay at the Extended Stay America hotel...
WAVY News 10
Amtrak and Norfolk celebrate 10 years of service
Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
whereverfamily.com
2023 Happenings in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, Virginia, has plenty to offer family travelers next year. The city celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2023 with festivals, activities, new hotels and restaurants, and anniversary celebrations. New Hotels. Embassy Suites Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel plans to open in February 2023. In addition to Cavalier Resort, the hotel...
The Grinch gives back on Christmas to people in need
Local organizations and businesses gave back to people in need this Christmas to spread holiday cheer in Hampton Roads.
Volunteers spent Christmas morning serving hot meals to families who needed one
HAMPTON, Va. — Hundreds of people got a free Christmas Day meal courtesy of the Do Gooders of Hampton Roads. It’s an annual tradition. The group’s President Whalen McDew said this is the 8th year volunteers banded together to cook and serve a hot Christmas dinner to families.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport News
Newport News might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newport News.
Freezing cold, burst pipes, and water woes at Virginia Beach mobile home park
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some people in Hampton Roads are desperate for plumbing repairs after an arctic blast led to a major drop in temperatures. 13News Now spoke with people in Virginia Beach who said they have spent several days, including Christmas, without running water. A number of people...
VBSPCA seeks donations while handling pipe issues, closes for the day
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the damage at the Norfolk SPCA that occurred on December 26, 2022. The Virginia Beach SPCA and clinic were closed on Tuesday due to the need for 'facility maintenance', and now they're seeking help from the public.
Father of Donovon Lynch parts ways with lawyer, plans to renegotiate settlement with Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer killed Donovon Lynch during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. Now Wayne Lynch, Donovon's father, tells 13News Now the $3 million settlement with the city is not a done deal. He says he's parted ways with his case attorney for the suit, former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
WAVY News 10
Nonprofit empowers others in honor of murdered Portsmouth man
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On April 8, 2020, Curtis Walton was walking down Columbia Street in Portsmouth, the street he grew up on, when he was murdered. “I always say that he was the biggest heart of selfless love and compassion and kindness that I know,” said his sister Cheryl Walton.
Man displaced after Christmas Eve fire at Virginia Beach townhouse
One resident was displaced following a fire at a townhouse in Virginia Beach on Christmas Eve.
Virginia Beach church says cross missing after strong winds knocked it off steeple
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A cross represents hope and sacrifice for Christian faith leaders. Union Baptist Church Pastor Robert Barnes put it like this: “The cross is a symbol of God’s humanity to us." You can usually find it on top of churches, and certainly at Barnes'...
John Krasinski applauds military band performance of 'The Office' theme song in video of Virginia Beach visit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Actors John Krasinski and Michael Kelly ride a hovercraft and applaud Navy and Marine Corps music students in a video released Tuesday of their recent visit to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. The two stars of the TV series "Jack Ryan" were at the...
WAVY News 10
Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide
Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
Officials on scene of shooting in Virginia Beach; Police activity on I-64 West
Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Coach Circle area. There is a heavy police presence there and on I-64 westbound past Norview.
Holiday travel nightmare continues in Norfolk as more Southwest flights are canceled, delayed
NORFOLK, Va. — Americans are in the middle of a holiday travel nightmare. As of Tuesday night, more than 4,000 flights are canceled nationwide, with more than half from Southwest Airlines, according to FlightAware. Many travelers flying with Southwest at Norfolk International Airport said their flights are either canceled...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1