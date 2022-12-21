ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whro.org

One Norfolk man makes his neighborhood merry — and definitely bright

This year, Ross Oliviera’s musical light show gives the USS Wisconsin a run for its money. He started last year, when he got into using microcontrollers to turn holiday lights on and off. “When you're programming these lights to blink on and off, you're basically programming them to stay...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Virginia Beach man missing for nearly a month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are asking for help to find a missing man. We're told 34-year-old Marquis Gibson's family hasn't heard from him since November 28, 2022, and they don't know where he's living. Police say he's known to stay at the Extended Stay America hotel...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Amtrak and Norfolk celebrate 10 years of service

Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
NORFOLK, VA
whereverfamily.com

2023 Happenings in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, Virginia, has plenty to offer family travelers next year. The city celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2023 with festivals, activities, new hotels and restaurants, and anniversary celebrations. New Hotels. Embassy Suites Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel plans to open in February 2023. In addition to Cavalier Resort, the hotel...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Nonprofit empowers others in honor of murdered Portsmouth man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On April 8, 2020, Curtis Walton was walking down Columbia Street in Portsmouth, the street he grew up on, when he was murdered. “I always say that he was the biggest heart of selfless love and compassion and kindness that I know,” said his sister Cheryl Walton.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide

Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy